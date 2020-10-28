Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) Criminal Investigator Chris Groh has been named the new warden for Concordia Corrections Facility.
Groh replaces Lance Moore, who retired earlier this month.
Groh has 18 years of law enforcement experience,.
“Chris Groh has been a valued investigator and employee of CPSO for many years, and his varied training and expertise equip him to serve as warden," said CPSO Sheriff David Hedrick. "My office has every faith in Groh to provide leadership and to operate our facility with integrity and dedication. We’re grateful for his service to the people of Concordia Parish.”
Groh began his career in 2002 as a CPSO Correctional Officer, rising through the ranks from officer to sergeant to lieutenant.
After attending the LSU police Academy in 2005, Groh served on the Narcotics Task Force, the US Marshal Fugitive Strike Team, and the FBI Task Force conducting federal drug investigations in Concordia Parish.
Groh has conducted undercover operations with ATF as well as state level narcotics investigations throughout Louisiana. A Special Operations Group (SWAT) member with CPSO since 2005 and previously serving as Commander, Groh has also been instructor for PepperBall launcher, Defensive Tactics and Taser certification.
Groh said he is honored to serve the parish as warden.
“I love serving the people of Concordia Parish and my family and I are excited, honored and humbled to take on this new endeavor and, as always, I will serve Concordia Parish to the best of my ability,” Groh said. “I thank God and Sheriff David Hedrick for this amazing opportunity I have been afforded.”
Concordia Parish Corrections Facility is located on Hwy 15 in Concordia Parish and houses approximately 500 male inmates from multiple jurisdictions and Department of Correctional Facilities.
A replacement for Groh former post at CPSO will be named soon.
