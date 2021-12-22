The past year or so have been frustrating, confusing and sometimes frightening. Along with everything else in our lives, our expressions of faith have been impacted.
Many of us could not take part in services and gatherings that have always been part of our Christmas traditions. Even some of our family gatherings were skipped.
Perhaps you have been feeling the stress and anxiety these uncertain times have added to this holy season. I am reminded of a quote from Christian author, Fredrick Beuchner, "We have been told a tale that is too good NOT to be true."
Back in 1971, newsman Harry Reasoner gave a Christmas commentary. Here it is, in part:
"Christmas is such a unique idea that most non-Christians accept it, and I think sometimes envy it. If Christmas is the anniversary of the appearance of the Lord of the Universe in the form of a helpless baby, it's quite a day. It's a startling idea, and the theologians, who sometimes love logic more than they love God, find it uncomfortable ... It is either all falsehood or it is the truest thing in the world.
“It is the story of the great innocence of God, the baby, God in the power of man. And it is such a dramatic shot to the heart that if it is not true, for Christians nothing is true. So even if you have not got your shopping all done and you are swamped with the commercialism and the frenzy, be at peace ... The story stands."
In spite of all that has happened, in spite of all the seeming chaos that surrounds us, we remember a story of a loving God who comes to us in the baby of Bethlehem to reconcile and make new. Isn't that the good news we need?
(Editor’s Note: Dr. Steve McDonald is pastor of Vidalia, Sevier Memorial and Jonesville United Methodist churches)
