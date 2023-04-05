Congregations in Vidalia, Ferriday and Jonesville unanimously agreed to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
Dr. Steven McDonald, pastor of Vidalia, Sevier Memorial and Jonesville United Methodist churches, said the official disaffiliation date will be May 31. On June 1, the churches will be called Ferriday, Vidalia and Jonesville Methodist churches.
The three churches join a nationwide movement, splitting with the United Methodist Church organization over issues regarding same sex marriages and ordinations of openly gay clergy.
A Religion News Service (RNS) story published by the Washington Post on May 6, 2022 said, “After decades of rancorous debate over the ordination and marriage of LGBTQ United Methodists, a special session of the United Methodist Church’s General Conference and three postponements of a vote to formally split the denomination, the schism finally came ‘without fanfare, but full of hope, faith, and perseverance.’”
The sexuality debates have been going on at every quadrennial meeting of the General Conference since 1972, according to the RNS report. That is when language was first added to the denomination’s Book of Discipline saying the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.
The debate came to a head in 2016 when United Methodist Church bishops announced there would be a special session of the General Conference devoted to the topic. In 2019, delegates at the conference in St. Louis voted 438-384 to strengthen bans on LGBTQ inclusive practices.
U.S.-based delegates opposed that plan and favored LGBTQ friendly options, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.
However, they were outvoted by U.S. conservatives teamed with most of the delegates from Methodist strongholds in Africa and the Philippines.
After that meeting, AP said many moderate and liberal clergy made clear they would not abide by the bans, and various groups worked on proposals to let the UMC split along theological lines.
The 2019 special session approved what was called the Traditional Plan, which strengthened language against the ordination and marriage of LGBTQ members.
However, progressive United Methodists pledged to disregard the results of the special session, according to the RNS.
In the 2020 General Conference, delegates were prepared to vote on “Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation,” but the vote did not occur due to a two-year COVID-19 delay.
McDonald did not know as of yet whether he would have to give up his United Methodist Church ordination, but said he would remain locally if congregation members allowed him.
“That remains to be seen,” McDonald said. “But, it doesn’t change the fact that I will continue to serve these three churches.”
The Vidalia Methodist Church is currently undergoing a building project which McDonald said was the reason he wanted to stay local.
“It is too much to put on a church to go through that legal connection and also a pastor change,” McDonald said. “Perhaps I could stay for awhile.”
On July 11, 2021 the Vidalia church building burned. Since that time, the congregation has been meeting at the Vidalia Presbyterian Church at 9 a.m. on Sundays.
Currently, McDonald said the Vidalia church was two months from finalizing church plans.
“We’re looking at the beginning of summer for taking bids and building by the end of the summer,” McDonald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.