A former police juror accused Concordia Parish Registrar of Voters Office of denying him access to the new District 2 electoral map.
Willie Dunbar, former police juror and meeting regular, made the accusations at the Police Jury’s November meeting Monday night, saying Ensminger violated Louisiana’s Public Records Act. Dunbar formerly served as District 2’s police juror.
Dunbar requested a copy of the Police Jury’s October work orders and a District 2 electoral map under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
FOIA is a federal equivalent of the Louisiana Public Records Act. Under the FOIA, each state has passed its own rules and regulations for the public to access records.
Dunbar received October’s work orders within three days of the request.
Currently, the Registrar of Voters Office has one large, laminated map of the newly realigned electoral districts.
Golda Ensminger, Registrar of Voter said the map at her office is the School Board’s districts which is similar to the Police Jury’s districts with the exception of District 5.
Strategic Demographics LLC of Baton Rouge, the company in charge of the local redistricting, is responsible for providing maps to the Police Jury. In Monday’s meeting, the Police Jury had not received any maps.
According to Louisiana Public Records Act, “All books, records, writings, accounts, letters and letter books, maps, drawings, photographs, cards, tapes, recordings, memorandum, and papers, and all copies, duplicates, photographs, including microfilm … under the authority of the constitution or the laws of this state, are ‘public records’.”
“I want to know why I did not receive (the map) on the date, but I got the rest of it,” Dunbar said. “Under the Public Records (Act), you have to present (the records) within three days of the request. I don’t think it was right to not give it to me.”
Police Jury Secretary/Treasurer Ariella Carter said after receiving the FOIA she requested a new District Two electoral map twice at the Registrar of Voters’ office.
“She told me she did not have time,” Carter said when questioned by Police Juror Scottie Whittington. “She was busy. The second time I went I was made to take a picture of the big map on my cell phone. She didn’t print anything out.”
Earlier this year, the Police Jury passed a redistricting plan designed by Strategic Demographics. Local districts underwent minor changes under the reapportionment.
The redistricting plan showed District 2 losing 161 people. To make the area realign with federal standards, several roads were added.
In order to be compliant, the largest and smallest electoral district must not have more than a five percent deviation.
The five percent deviation validates the “one person, one vote” which refers to the rule that one person’s voting power be nearly equivalent to another person’s within the same state or district.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members approved an occupational license for Shunda Lloyd Young dba Young Learning Academy of Ferriday.
The group also entered into an annual cooperative endeavor agreement with Louisiana Department of Veterans and approved advertising for a public hearing for the 2023 fiscal budget.
Additionally, Police Jury members continue to battle parish trash. The group spoke of ways to clear ditches of debris at the meeting. Police Jury member Genesia Allen offered a thought of taking a net and scooping the trash out after a heavy rain.
Absent at the meeting was Police Jury member Joseph Parker Sr.
