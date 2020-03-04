Clayton Mayor Josephine Washington and aldermen continued to hold discussion in ways to cut town costs at their regular meeting Tuesday night.
In recent months, the group has discussed in length the possibility of adjusting salaries of elected officials. In order to adjust salaries, aldermen would have to introduce an ordinance, hold a public hearing and pass the ordinance before a potential elected official qualifies for his or her upcoming election.
The time period to adjust the mayor’s salary has run out, but due to a special called Nov. 3 election, aldermen have a slight time window open to perform the salary adjusting process. Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election is July 15, 16, and 17.
“We still couldn’t do anything with the mayor’s salary because time has run out,” said Alderman Wilbert Washington. “But, we can look into adjusting the salaries of the police chief and aldermen.”
Washington went on to say, he was going to continue his research on the matter to see if they could proceed with the adjustment since the election was specially called.
“I was looking at salaries in general and looking at all elected salaries,” said Wilbert Washington. “The chief of police salary in Clayton is already one of the lowest salaries in Louisiana.”
Headlining the debate was the chief of police position and whether it should be elected or appointed.
Current Chief of Police Bobby Madison was absent at the meeting.
“We need to either cut his salary or we either try to go through the procedures to have an appointed chief,” said Mayor Josephine Washington. “We just have to make a decision on what we are going to do.”
If a chief of police is appointed, the mayor would then be his or her direct supervisor, and the people of Clayton would no longer have their choice to vote on the position.
The chief of police’s salary would be established by aldermen upon the mayor’s recommendation, according to Louisiana law. Additionally, duties, responsibilities and qualification of the chief of police will be established by an ordinance authored by the aldermen.
The term of office of the appointed chief of police would be concurrent with the appointing mayor and aldermen, according to Louisiana law.
“The mayor shall supervise and direct the administration of the office of the chief of police in accordance with such ordinances and the chief of police shall report directly to the mayor,” according to Louisiana law.
Meanwhile, the Concordia Recreation District Number One and Clayton have teamed up together to possibly bring baseball back to town.
The Recreation District has agreed to assist in the beautification and upgrading of the Clayton park in hopes of establishing a spring or summer baseball program.
In the agreement, the District hopes to be able to prepare the Clayton field for games and repair or replace the bleachers.
“We are currently looking for a coach for the baseball team,” said Wilbert Washington.
In a related topic, Aldermen Houston Holmes agreed to bring several 55-gallon drums to make trash cans for Clayton. These trash cans will be located throughout Clayton in high-traffic areas in hopes of hindering litter.
To close out the meeting, Aldermen Willie Evans questioned Mayor Josephine Washington on missing bank statements.
Washington informed Evans that statements were still missing, but she said 2019, 2020 statements were available.
“I’ll stop by Monday when I get off to look at them,” Evans said. “That is all I have to say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.