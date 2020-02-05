Numerous roads throughout Clayton are littered with potholes potentially causing vehicle damage or wrecks.
Aldermen are hoping to alleviate that problem with the help of Concordia Parish Police Jury and possibly Louisiana Department of Transportation officials.
Currently, aldermen are compiling a list of the town’s subpar roads in hopes of using Police Jury or DOT labor and equipment to grade and smooth gravel roads.
“We do need to do something with those roads,” said Alderman Wilbert Washington.
Mayor Josephine Washington said she has reached out to a DOTD official in hopes of receiving help from their department.
Aldermen plan to start with the road repair after the weather clears.
Additionally, aldermen’s names will be added to an access list for a Baton Rouge equipment surplus yard in hopes of purchasing equipment for Clayton. Aldermen are eyeing two generators after Police Chief Bobby Madison spotted them while on a trip to the yard. The generators may be capable of powering its water plant in case of a power outage.
“(The generators) could come in use during hurricane season or tornadic weather,” said Alderman Willie Evans. “But, we still must be careful spending money because we have a debt to pay down.”
In a related matter, aldermen agreed to sell a surplus tractor to Dixie Towing. The company gave the higher price of the two entities bidding on the tractor.
Meanwhile, Alderman Washington reported Legislative Auditors advised him Clayton officials were past the time to cut future elected salaries.
State law prohibits elected officials’ salaries be cut after qualifying period ends for the next term.
Aldermen discussed in last month’s meeting cutting salaries to all incoming elected officials in a cost-saving measure.
In her closing remarks, Washington told aldermen Dollar General is looking at one of three properties in Clayton to purchase and build a store.
“This would bring great revenue to the town,” she said.
