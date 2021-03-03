A community-wide cleanup day has been scheduled for March 13 in Clayton.
Town Council members and Mayor Wilbert Washington went over event plans at their monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Plans for the event are to meet up at Clayton Park at 8 a.m., so participants can have a safety meeting and receive their safety vests, go to their designated areas and clean. Participants will then meet back at the park around 2 p.m. for refreshments.
If inclement weather postpones the event, it will be re-scheduled for March 27.
Those interested in the cleanup day may call their alderman or Clayton’s town hall.
In a related topic, Washington requested limbs and debris not to be put in ditches due to potential flooding.
Rubbish can be put “to the side of the ditch” in neat piles, and village workers can take pick it up. Residents also may take the piles to the Concordia Parish Police Jury’s dump site on La. Hwy 84, Washington said.
Additionally, Washington requests residents to report storm damage to Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) at damage.la.gov.
The site is meant to help local and state emergency managers collect data for the damage assessments that are part of the recovery process, GOHSEP officials said.
The survey is voluntary, does not replace reporting damage to your insurance company and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance.
Meanwhile, Clayton collected $7,750 for a tractor sold on a government surplus website. Money from selling the item will be used to pay a Silas Simmons bill of approximately $10,000.
“As soon as the money hits the bank we will be going to pay Silas Simmons debt,” Washington said.
Once the debt is paid off, Clayton will be removed from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office non-compliance list which will qualify the municipality for various grants.
In other business, Police Chief Bobby Madison announced his department received $11,000 worth of equipment from the Office of Emergency Preparedness. Some of the equipment included radios and tactical lights.
