Village of Clayton must continue to “trim the fat and cut expenses,” according to Aldermen Michelle Bethea in her budget report.
Bethea gave the review Tuesday evening during the aldermen’s regular meeting. Mayor Wilbert Washington commissioned Bethea to lead a special committee whose job was to inspect and offer suggestions on the village’s budget.
“Our expenses are over our income,” Bethea said. “We are in the red every month. We are robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
Washington agreed with Bethea’s budget report and said officials were using money from Clayton’s enterprise fund to bolster its general fund.
Municipality’s enterprise fund is for services which charge a fee and the fund should be treated like a business organization. Services could be water, gas and sewer.
General fund is the operating fund of a municipality and is used to account for all revenues and expenditures except those required to be accounted for in another fund. General fund has been called “checkbook of the town.”
In a cost saving effort, Washington informed aldermen Clayton’s Town Hall was operating with the least amount of employees possible.
Currently, Sally Lewis, clerk, and a part-time clerk work at Town Hall along with two employees working water and sewer.
Washington also informed aldermen chemicals to treat water has tripled in price causing a financial burden for Clayton.
In other news, Clayton’s Police Department received donated vehicles from St. Charles Parish and Winn Parish, according to Chief of Police Bobby Madison.
St. Charles Parish donated a 2009 Dodge Charger while Winn Parish donated a 2010 Crown Victoria.
Meanwhile, the fight against blight in Clayton will intensify as letters ordering dilapidated properties owners to clean up or face possible fines.
“I didn’t send the letters out during the holidays because I didn’t want to burden them with the expense, but Christmas is over,” Washington said.
Additionally, town crews will begin filling various potholes around the village with asphalt from Concordia Parish Police Jury.
