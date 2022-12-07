The Village of Clayton entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement (CEA) with Concordia Parish Recreation District 6.
Aldermen agreed to the contract at their regular December meeting Tuesday night.
Clayton and the district will now join forces to improve Bernie Evan’s Memorial Park located in the village. The park has deteriorated in recent years from neglect and natural causes such as storm damage.
The three-year contract took effect Dec. 6 upon the aldermen’s unanimous approval.
During the discussion, Alderwoman Michelle Bethea questioned whether Police Chief Bobby Madison, who chairs District 6, had a conflict of interest now with the village and district. It was decided Madison did not because he did not have to sign the endeavor agreement.
Meanwhile, Clayton will once again have an angel tree at the village hall.
The angel tree supports underprivileged families in Clayton who may not be able to afford Christmas presents for their children.
Angel trees are set up throughout America this time of year at city halls or businesses. Usually the trees have ornaments representing families that are in need. Those interested in helping families pick out a tree ornament and purchase items listed on the decoration.
Individuals interested in donating to an underprivileged family may go the the village hall for more information.
Absent to the 15-minute Tuesday night meeting were Mayor Wilbert Washington and Alderman Willie Evans.
