Higher utility rates – for both water and sewer -- may be on the horizon for Clayton residents.
Aldermen proposed higher rates during its regular meeting Tuesday and scheduled a public hearing and vote on the matter August 3.
For residential customers, the proposed rate hike will be $36 for the first 1,500 gallons and $9.50 for each 1,000 gallons after the initial amount.
For commercial customers, the proposed rate will be $50 for the first 1,500 gallons and $10.50 for each 1,000 gallons after the initial amount.
Currently, Clayton residents are paying $36 for the first 2,000 gallons and $8 for each 1,000 gallons used.
Commercial customers are paying $50 for the first 2,000 gallons and $9 for each 1,000 gallons used.
Sewer rates may rise from $15 to $22 a month under the proposed hikes.
The hike in rates is a necessity for the village after State of Louisiana officials stopped paying for a water and waste water plant operator in June, according to Mayor Wilbert Washington. The operator has been paid by Louisiana since 2018.
“The state refused to grant an extension to Clayton,” Washington said. “In other words, our gravy train is over, and we have got to pay our own bill starting now.”
JCP Inc. of Harrisonburg will continue operating the facilities for at least a year, Washington said. Even with the operator, Clayton has been cited for various violations by the Environmental Protection Agency pertaining to its sewer and water operations.
In order to cover JCP’s contract, rates must be raised, Washington said.
“(Current rates) are not enough to cover the cost of what the contract to provide water and treat waste water to the Village of Clayton,” Washington said.
Additionally, JCP is the only viable utility management company because operators must be at least an hour drive from their system they operate according to Louisiana law, Washington said.
In 2019, Clayton aldermen passed utility rates that would be raised incrementally but COVID-19 hit before they were enacted.
Figuring into Clayton’s financial woes is the rising chemical prices to treat water and the exponential surge of plant repair costs.
“We don’t want to hurt the citizens but the plant has to be operated,” Washington said. “We need to adjust these rates, and we need to do this immediately.”
With the adjusted rates, Washington said the “average citizen” would see rates increase by $10 to $15 and those citizens who use less than 1,500 gallons such as the elderly will not see an increase.
“This should encourage people to conserve water and those individuals who are using a lot of water will be paying for it,” Washington said.
Meanwhile, alderman passed their 2022 fiscal budget with a general fund containing a $9,845 surplus. With “loan proceed transfers,” the surplus grew to $69,845.
According to the budget, the general fund’s total revenues equaled to $271,005 while its total expenses amounted to $261,160.
Fines and DWIs were Clayton’s largest revenue source at $150,000 while salaries were its largest expenses at $100,000.
In other action, aldermen introduced an amendment banning livestock and exotic animals in all public and residential areas in the corporate limits of Clayton.
The amendment added verbiage to the original ordinance clearly stating such animals are not allowed in Clayton.
In his mayoral message, Washington said Clayton will receive $236,000 in American Rescue Act money. The proceeds will be split into two annual payments with the first check coming soon.
Money from the first check will be spent on a new generator for the water plant.
