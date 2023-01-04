Clayton was awarded a $20,833 Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant.
Mayor Wilbert Washington made the announcement at the Town Council meeting Jan. 3.
Proceeds from the grant will be used to purchase tractor attachments and other equipment for utility maintenance, stormwater mitigation and drainage.
“As soon as we get the attachments we will start cleaning out these ditches and trying to improve drainage,” Washington said. “This is good news ladies and gentlemen.”
LGAP is designed to fill the gaps where there are no federal or other state funds available to assist local governments with an identified high priority need. Priority is given to projects that resolve basic human health and safety needs, such as fire and police protection and sewer and water improvements.
Meanwhile, aldermen gave permission for Washington to approve or disapprove the choice of a police vehicle picked by Chief of Police Bobby Madison.
A large amount of repairs have been made recently to Madison’s current cruiser which has led to the need of a better, more reliable vehicle.
“His department has started making improvements on revenue,” Washington said.
In a related matter, alderman tabled a decision to hire a part-time police officer until purchasing the patrol vehicle.
“My top priority is the protection of our residents, but we have to make sure we that we look at everything,” said Alderwoman Michelle Bethea. “My concern is that we just wait. Let’s take care of (the patrol vehicle) first because this is priority.”
Additionally, an alderman will attend a Louisiana Department of Health Water System Management Training program in Goldonna on Jan. 9 through Jan. 10.
The Management Training program was established specially to train all responsible parties of new and existing public water systems to provide them with appropriate management skills to operate and maintain a Public Water System that is viable and able to meet all drinking water requirements, according to the program’s website.
