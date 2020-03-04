Clayton will elect a mayor on April 4 while a special election to fill three aldermen slots and the police chief post will not be held until Nov. 3.
The special election was called after one of three qualifying aldermen candidates withdrew from race and after the incumbent police chief, the only candidate to throw his hat into the ring, was disqualified.
The race for mayor – pitting Mayor Josephine Washington against Alderman Wilbert Washington – will be held on April 4.
Clayton passed a resolution in 2019 reclassifying its status from a town to a village, which limits the number of aldermen to three, but the Secretary of State’s office reported that paperwork was not filed, thereby delaying the process.
Mayor Josephine Washington said the town has the documentation supporting its claim that the paperwork was filed.
The four aldermen still in office in Clayton include Wilbert Washington, Floyd Barber, Willie Evans and Houston Holmes.
Shannon Madison previously resigned.
Current aldermen’s terms will end July 1. In order to have meetings after that date, three new aldermen will be appointed by the governor to fill the vacant seats until the November election.
Chief of Police Bobby Madison was disqualified for re-election after failing to pay a $3,000 fine issued by the Board of Ethics, according to Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber. The fine stemmed from Madison not reporting financial matters involving his last campaign four years ago.
Initially, Clayton officials determined only three people needed to qualify in the April 4 election for aldermen due to its village status.
Louisiana law states a town has five aldermen while a village can have three aldermen. Towns are municipalities with more than a 1,000 people, and villages are municipalities with less than a 1,000 people.
The mayor said she has a copy of the resolution sent to the governor’s office requesting the change in status.
The resolution requested “the Governor proclaim the ‘town’ classification be therefore changed to a ‘village’ as required by the Lawrason Act.”
Passed January 8, 2019, the resolution says the “town’s population decrease” was the reason for the classification change.
The mayor said the paperwork was signed and sealed on March 7, 2019.
“Officials are now saying we will have to wait until the next Census report is in before we change our status,” Washington said recently.
She expressed her frustration in the Secretary of State’s decision and said there has been classification confusion in the past when applying for grants.
“When we apply for money and we want the amount of money a town gets, they send us back paperwork telling us to reapply because you are a village,” Washington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.