Clayton reported a total governmental fund net position of $421,778 and enterprise fund net position some $2 million in its fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to a Louisiana Legislative Audit report.
Over time, increases or decreases in net position may serve as a useful indicator of whether the government entity’s financial position is improving or deteriorating.
The village posted some $2.8 million in assets between its governmental and business-type activities. By far the largest assets were net capital assets totaling nearly $2.6 million followed by cash and cash equivalents amounting to $170,506.
Total liabilities totaled $413,888 between governmental and business-type activities, according to the report. Clayton’s largest liability was a loan payable totaling $208,457.
In governmental funds, Clayton’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $421,778 which was a $76,578 increase from the prior fiscal year.
The village posted total revenues in its governmental funds of $210,725. According to the report, this was a $37,944 increase from last year’s revenues which was mainly due to an increase in grants in the amount of $88,599.
Clayton had total expenditures of $239,318 in governmental funds which is a $17,526 increase from last year, largely due to an increase in capital outlay expense of $38,635.
In enterprise funds, Clayton’s assets exceeded its liabilities by some $2 million which was a decrease of $208,736 from the prior fiscal year.
The village had enterprise fund revenues totaling $318,478 which was an increase of $17,064 from the prior fiscal year. The increase was mainly due to an increase in water sales in the amount of $12,312.
Clayton’s enterprise fund expenses came to $423,648 which was a $97,690 increase from the prior year. This was due to an increase in sales and services expenses in the amount of $93,510.
In fiscal year 2022, Clayton collected $89,315 worth of grants, its largest source of revenues.
Second largest source of revenues came from charges of services totaling $59,530 followed by taxes amounting to $33,287 and fines and forfeits of $20,589.
According to the report, Clayton spent $75,891 in general government in fiscal year 2022.
It also spent $54,402 in street sanitation; $48,390 in police; $38,635 in capital outlay and $22,000 in debt service.
After tallying revenues and expenditures, Clayton overspent $28,593 which was less than the previous fiscal years overspending of $49,011, according to the audit report.
In fiscal year 2022, Clayton had a population of 884 and was governed by five aldermen. The village had two full-time employees and two part-time employees.
Wilbert Washington is the mayor.
The Vercher Group of Jena performed the audit and listed four findings.
2022-1 Budget Variances
According to the audit, Clayton had an unfavorable revenue variance of $73,868 or 27.3 percent. The budget act requires governments to amend their budgets when revenues fall below amounts by more than five percent or when expenditures exceed five percent of appropriations.
Auditors recommended monitoring revenues and expenditures to determine if the budget should be amended.
2022-2 Insufficient Restricted Cash
According to the audit, Clayton’s customer meter deposit liability exceeded the amount of related restricted cash and cash equivalents. Restricted assets should always equal or exceed their related liability.
Auditors recommended management monitor the customer meter deposit balance and restricted cash balance. They recommended management ensure that the restricted cash balance always equals or exceeds the customer meter deposit balance.
2022-3 Unremitted Traffic Ticket Fees
During a prior audit, it was noted that Clayton had not remitted certain fees collected for traffic tickets on behalf of different state agencies for several months, according to the report. The Louisiana Legislature imposes additional fees on traffic violations which are collected by municipalities and then remitted to the appropriate state agencies.
Auditors recommended that Clayton report and remit traffic fees in a timely manner.
2022-4 Annual Filing Of Financial Statements
According to the audit, Clayton did not timely file their financial statements with the Legislative Auditor on a timely basis.
Auditors recommended Clayton should have their audit completed in time to file with the Legislative Auditor’s Office within six months of the village’s year end closing.
