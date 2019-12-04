An ordinance lowering mayor, aldermen and police chief salaries will possibly be introduced at the January meeting of the Clayton Town Council.
Alderman Wilbert Washington brought up the idea as one cost cutting measure the town should consider.
Washington said during the town’s regular meeting Tuesday night that an official with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office recommended the measure to him.
“The big gorilla in the room is we are spending too much in salaries for a 700 person town,” Washington said. “This is my opinion.”
According to the town’s 2017 audit, Mayor Josephine Washington was paid $25,200 and $870 in reimbursements while aldermen Shannon Madison, Floyd L. Barter, Houston Holmes and Irene Jefferson were each paid $3,900. Alderman Willie Evans was paid $1,800.
The only time elected official salaries can be adjusted downward is when they are entering office or they voluntarily agree to a cut, according to Louisiana law. When salaries are cut, it must be done through an ordinance and before newly elected officials enter office.
Qualifying for the March 7 primary election and April 4 general election will be Jan.8 through Jan. 10.
In another possible cost-cutting measure, aldermen are considering closing Town Hall a few hours each day, so Sally Lewis, town clerk, will have solitude to work and finish paperwork.
“We would like to adjust the foot traffic hours for the town hall,” Washington said. “Right now we have one person doing the job of three.”
Like many small towns in Louisiana, dropping population numbers and aging infrastructure have put a burden on money flow for Clayton.
Adding to the financial struggle, Clayton has defaulted on a $250,000 loan to Concordia Bank & Trust Co.
Money from the loan was used along with a grant to build Clayton’s new water plant and to help payroll the village’s police department, town employees and bills, Mayor Josephine Washington said in previous meetings.
On a related matter, Washington informed aldermen she was in charge of day-to-day operations for Clayton in response to Aldermen Willie Evans’ questions of her spending habits.
Evans, who was absent Tuesday night, accused Washington in October’s regular meeting of going “behind our backs” to purchase two portable generators and a pressure washer totaling $8,000 and authorizing the Town of Ferriday to mow Clayton’s Municipal Park for $500 without seeking aldermen approval.
“Not only did the town need those two generators, but it needs about seven,” Washington said.
In September, Washington purchased the portable generators and pressure washer. She said she had received permission from Aldermen Floyd Barber, Houston Holmes and Washington.
In the October meeting, Holmes said the claim was not true, and he never received a call from Washington pertaining to the purchases.
Washington, who was absent for the October meeting, responded, “My cell phone tells me who I talk to and how long I talk to them. I am not going to lie about anything.”
Holmes then made a request to Washington.
“From this day forward, if all aldermen can’t be called, don’t call my phone,” Holmes said.
“I will honor your request,” she said.
