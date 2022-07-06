grant.jpg

Clayton sewer system improvements are forthcoming.

Mayor Wilbert Washington announced the village is the recipient of a $1.16 million Louisiana Community Development Block grant. Washington made the announcement in Monday’s regular aldermen meeting.

The old, dilapidated sewer system is in need of major refurbishing, and the grant funds will be a major boost for much needed repairs. 

Washington credited the award to “a lot of work” and proclaimed the repairs “just a start.”

With two years left in his term and no desire to run again, Washington said, “we have a lot of work to do on this town” in his final two years.

“I want the sewer and the water done in two years at the end of the term,” Washington said.

In other action, aldermen unanimously passed Clayton’s fiscal year budget Tuesday night.

The budget showed a $24,335 excess of revenues over expenditures.

Clayton forecasted a total of $157,005 of revenues and $207,670 of expenditures. In order to balance its budget, Clayton will use transferred loan proceeds of $75,000.

Bolstering the budget was $60,000 in revenues from garbage followed by $50,000 in grant income. 

Clayton also forecasted receiving $20,000 from fines and DWI, according to the budget. 

Franchise tax made up $12,500 in revenues while the village estimated $10,000 will be collected in ad valorem taxes.

Salaries were Clayton’s largest expense at $60,000 which does not include the mayor’s or aldermen’s. The mayor’s salary was budgeted at $12,000, and aldermen’s salaries totaled $11,500.

Another large expense, according to the budget, was its garbage contract totaling $50,000 and grant expenditures of $25,000.

Additionally, aldermen approved the Concordia Sentinel as its official journal for the fiscal year.

