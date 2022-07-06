top story Clayton receives $1.16M grant By Joe Curtis / Sentinel writer Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clayton sewer system improvements are forthcoming.Mayor Wilbert Washington announced the village is the recipient of a $1.16 million Louisiana Community Development Block grant. Washington made the announcement in Monday’s regular aldermen meeting.The old, dilapidated sewer system is in need of major refurbishing, and the grant funds will be a major boost for much needed repairs. Washington credited the award to “a lot of work” and proclaimed the repairs “just a start.”With two years left in his term and no desire to run again, Washington said, “we have a lot of work to do on this town” in his final two years.“I want the sewer and the water done in two years at the end of the term,” Washington said.In other action, aldermen unanimously passed Clayton’s fiscal year budget Tuesday night.The budget showed a $24,335 excess of revenues over expenditures. Clayton forecasted a total of $157,005 of revenues and $207,670 of expenditures. In order to balance its budget, Clayton will use transferred loan proceeds of $75,000.Bolstering the budget was $60,000 in revenues from garbage followed by $50,000 in grant income. Clayton also forecasted receiving $20,000 from fines and DWI, according to the budget. Franchise tax made up $12,500 in revenues while the village estimated $10,000 will be collected in ad valorem taxes.Salaries were Clayton’s largest expense at $60,000 which does not include the mayor’s or aldermen’s. The mayor’s salary was budgeted at $12,000, and aldermen’s salaries totaled $11,500.Another large expense, according to the budget, was its garbage contract totaling $50,000 and grant expenditures of $25,000.Additionally, aldermen approved the Concordia Sentinel as its official journal for the fiscal year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clayton Wilbert Washington Revenue Finance Economics Bank Alderman Budget Sewer System Expenditure Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Gator Man featured in library program Jun 22, 2022 On Tuesday, June 28th, the Concordia Parish Library is excited to present Gabe, “Gator … Read more Richard coming to library Jun 22, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host magician, comedian, and balloon artist Mitch Richard Thur… Read more Clanton family reunion scheduled Jun 22, 2022 The Clanton Family reunion will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at Hope Well Baptist… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAshley enjoying retirement after transforming Sterlington football years agoVandals ransack Vidalia Junior HighDianne Cage — June 23, 2022Minister ‘lived his love out loud’John Kennedy: Affordable insulin can help La. familiesWest Monroe powerlifters show out at nationalsEdwards protects judges soft on violent crimeArrests made in downtown burglariesCouncil tables bids for Parrot's BeakEndangered birds rattle Cheniere project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.