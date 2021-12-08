Clayton Town Council members gave the mayor authority to purchase a police patrol vehicle during the regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The measure capped Mayor Wilbert Washington’s spending at $5,000 and allowed an alderman a chance to inspect the vehicle before purchasing.
Clayton Police Chief Bobby Madison was still patrolling in his police vehicle but the older Tahoe was suffering from major mechanical breakdowns, it was noted at the meeting.
At the Tuesday meeting, Washington said he would only use the purchasing measure if his administration could not find a donation. Multiple law enforcement organizations have been contacted in search of a vehicle donation, he said.
“We are still actively pursuing the possible donation,” Washington said. “We have to get the chief a better car, but we know there are fiscal limitations.”
Along with enforcement organizations, Washington said he was also browsing auction websites in search of a vehicle.
Meanwhile, aldermen will be inspecting a generator quote this month that is required under a Louisiana Department of Health administrative order for its water plant.
The administrative order has set a deadline of March 2022 for Clayton to purchase a water plant generator, refurbish its second water well and have a certified water plant operator. Clayton hired JCP Inc. of Harrisonburg earlier this year to operate its water plant.
If Clayton does not fully comply with the order it could face fines up to $150,000.
Additionally, aldermen agreed to enter into a two-year contract with Promount Studios. The company will design and host Clayton’s webpage that will be able to take utility payments and list village events.
“We need a webpage, so we can start taking payments online,” Washington said. “This is what we are going toward.”
In other business, Washington announced an Angel Tree has been set up at Clayton’s Town Hall.
The Angel Tree, similar to the Salvation Army’s Tree, will feature 10 families in Clayton who have needy children. A business or individual may sponsor a family or “Angel” by purchasing a toy and clothing. On Christmas Eve, the gifts will be delivered to the family.
For more information on Clayton’s Angel Tree, call the Town Hall (318) 757-8540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.