The Clayton Town Council will soon meet to introduce and discuss the village’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget, according to Mayor Josephine Washington.
Council members have not met for two months following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything is good,” Washington said. “We are going to have a meeting soon so we can discuss the budget and take care of town business.”
Clayton’s Town Hall remains closed to the public due to the virus, but residents are asked to drop off their utility payments for processing. Employees are present and taking payments.
The office may reopen June 1, the mayor said.
In another matter, Washington said she talks weekly to state officials concerning the possible appointment of a fiscal administrator to run the town.
The assignment hit a snag due to lack of funds. The town must pay the fiscal administrator.
State officials decided in October that Clayton needed a fiscal administrator to right the village’s financial course. A committee made up of a legislative auditor, a representative from the Louisiana Attorney General’s office and a representative from the Louisiana Treasurer’s office is monitoring the town’s finances.
Part of the concern is related to Clayton’s failure to make debt service payments to Concordia Bank & Trust Company. The municipality owes the bank approximately $250,000.
Additionally, Clayton is dealing with various infrastructure ailments with its water and sewer systems.
Meanwhile, Washington said she continues to talk with state officials about possible grant funding for various village projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.