Clayton racked up more than 400 traffic citations in the first two days using its new photo speed enforcement system.
Police Chief Bobby Madison made the announcement at the Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Clayton teamed up with Emergent Enforcement Solutions (EES) to catch unsuspecting speedsters. Russel Sarpy, EES spokesman, said violators were from instate and out-of-state.
“Basically, we are generating 250 tickets a day which is a severe speeding problem in Clayton,” Sarpy said.
Sarpy foresees the speeding problem to diminish once people learn of Clayton’s new speed enforcement system.
“We are projecting Clayton to write 60 tickets a day,” Sarpy said. “We have a real good chance at reducing speeds and making revenue.”
EES, a Louisiana-based company, takes 40 percent of the proceeds from each ticket. Clayton will not be charged upfront for EES’s services.
With the new system, an officer will have to man the radar. If Madison is not available to run the radar, EES has given Clayton an option to provide an officer for an additional fee.
EES equipment is set up on La. Hwy 65 and La. Hwy 425. “Entering photo enforced zone” signs are posted in the areas warning travelers.
According to Sarpy, speeding in Richwood was reduced by 80 percent using EES speed enforcement system.
“Our speeding system is live, so everyone needs to watch their speeding,” Madison said. “You need to slow down in Clayton.”
In similar news, Mayor Wilbert Washington warned those traveling public roads on four wheelers, if caught, will face the strictest of punishment.
Four-wheeler traffic has become a consistent problem in Clayton with some nearly causing wrecks, according to Washington.
The mayor was visibly disturbed and upset while talking about the problem.
“I don’t care who it is,” Washington said, while a four wheeler could be heard outside Town Hall. “If we catch them, they will be stopped onsite, possibly arrested. I want their four wheeler confiscated, and if the Sheriff’s office can possibly sell it, I don’t care. I don’t give a darn. I’m sick of this crap. They are going to get somebody killed.”
Meanwhile, Town Council members passed an increase in sewer rates. Clayton’s new sewer rates are $30.50, up from the previous rate of $22.
The move came in response to a requirement from a $1.6 million Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) Clayton recently received.
Aldermen received the rates from a sewer rate study performed by Louisiana Rural Water Association. If Clayton did not raise sewer rates, the state could pull the grant money, causing an uncertain future for the village’s improvement plans.
According to state requirements, the possible new sewer rates would ensure that Clayton would have a viable sewer system. The higher rates would enable the village to set up a contingency fund for upkeep of the new equipment and chemicals that would be purchased with grant money.
Additionally, Town Council members moved forward on the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant to possibly refurbish some of Clayton’s streets.
If approved, Clayton could receive a maximum of $800,000 and no less than $200,000.
