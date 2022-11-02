Northeast Louisiana Railroad Development District’s first commissioners were chosen Oct. 26, according to Bryant Killen, Deputy Director for Lake Providence, Vidalia and Tensas Port Commissions.
President will be Steve Weeks of Vidalia while Carvan Powell of Lake Providence is vice president. Jamie Davis of Ferriday will be secretary/treasurer.
“We had a broad overview of what our vision is for the district and gave the commissioners some insight as to funding availability without leveeing any taxes while utilizing some state and federal programs,” Killen said.
The group will meet quarterly when necessary and will meet again by the end of the year.
Next step for NELA Railroad Development District is to put in a capital outlay request for right-of-way acquisitions.
The group will also start the process of applying for federal grants to match the possible capital outlay money.
The district’s primary purpose, according to a Concordia Parish Police Jury ordinance, is “to promote and encourage development of rail service running between the parishes of East Carroll, Madison, Tensas and Concordia, to stimulate the economy among the parishes through renewed commerce and industry, and for the utilization and development of natural and human resources by providing job opportunities in and among the parishes.”
The Police Jury passed an ordinance for the District’s creation at their May 23 meeting.
The ordinance allowed the District to form a Board of Commissioners who have the power to acquire land, enter into contracts, incur debt, issue bonds, levy taxes and appoint officers.
They would also be able to fix their compensation, borrow money and “all other powers authorized by law,” according to the ordinance.
The District would have the power to put a proposed tax up to five mills on a ballot, but only a referendum of the people could pass a tax.
Money from a proposed tax could possibly go toward building a railway through the four parishes at an estimated cost of $1 million per mile. The length of the railway would be 75 miles and strictly be commercial.
Meanwhile, Killen said Mississippi River’s low water level showed how important a railroad system would be to the Miss-Lou.
“This is something in a low water year like this year, it screams to our narrative to have a Plan B such as a railroad,” Killen said. “We have to have a backup plan to move freight. Moving freight on water, especially grain, is number one, but rail is number two way ahead of moving it by truck.”
According to Killen, a railway would connect the Delta ports.
“It is important for these ports and rails to be all be connected,” he said. “Lake Providence, Madison, Tensas and Vidalia, the four Delta ports, there is deeper water in Tensas and Vidalia than there is in Madison and Lake Providence.”
Successful ports have a “rail component,” according to Killen.
“It is all connected,” Killen said. “Nobody thinks of rail and water being so closely tied to each other, but they are. Every big, successful port has a rail component to it.”
