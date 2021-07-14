Independence Chosen agreed to turn the former Ferriday Oil and Seed building on Hwy. 15 back over to the Town of Ferriday.
The Ferriday Town Council last November had unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to allow Independence Chosen, Inc., to use the building rent-free for 20 years for work the company was scheduled to perform to improve the way of life in Ferriday.
Raven Campbell Smith, representing Independence Chosen, Inc., told Ferriday board members during their regular board meeting Tuesday night that the company was having trouble getting the building up to code and acquiring insurance on the building, which she said needed a lot of work.
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner told Smith the town would not pursue any legal action if the company turned the building back over to the town.
“We have some interest in the building which we cannot pursue,” Turner said. “We have some great ideas for the building.”
“There is just a lot of confusion regarding the building,” Smith said. “We are not turning our backs on Ferriday. We still want to help out.”
Board members also noted the Choosing Independence agreed to do work in Monroe.
Choosing Independence is planning to revitalize two different areas in Monroe with affordable housing units and a complete rehabilitation of a historic hotel.
The developer said it will create a subdivision of 28 1,200-square-foot homes on an acre on Plum Street.
Christian Richards, Jr., CEO of Choosing Independence, said the company's goal is to make home ownership affordable to the community, which is part of the reason the company was interested in Ferriday, as well.
The company is also planning a $14 million revitalization of Old Hotel Monroe on Grand Street in downtown Monroe. The hotel was originally built in 1912 and served as a focal point of the original downtown community.
Tuesday’s meeting got off to a rough start when no one seconded Elijah “Stepper” Banks motion to approve the minutes.
Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd asked Turner about the town finances, in particular why his salary went up from $44,000 with expenses to $46,708.
“The board is supposed to set the salaries,” Lloyd said.
Town Clerk Sharon Kelly said CPA Michelle Ferguson presents a proposed budget for end of next year.
“I am going to meet with the CPA and we’re going to go over the budget,” Kelly said. “No one has gotten a raise.”
Turner proposed that two board members be placed on the financial committee to work with Ferguson.
“I don’t want to be on a financial committee because I will not have any input,” Lloyd said. “You have to work with us. If you fail, the town fails.”
Turner expressed his displeasure that those issues are brought up at town meetings only.
“You can come by my office any day of the week and discuss things like this,” Turner said. “My door is open all the time. I want this town to prosper, and it will. I’m not going to let you talk about this town while I’m over the town. Our guy are working hard. We have only one truck that stays in the shop. Our guys are out there walking and cutting weeds. I’m out there cutting grass. Nobody is helping.”
Banks later chastised the board for not working with Turner.
“This board is not doing its job,” Banks said. “This board is arguing with the mayor all the time. He has the whole Town of Ferriday in his hands. We’re not going to get anywhere until this board gets right.”
Alderwoman Gail Pryor expressed her dismay with Waste Pro, although several issues regarded trash pickup seem to be resolved.
“They seem to be on track now,” Pryor said. “I talked with the manager and they are offering garbage cans to residents. They will only pick up what is in those cans.”
Ferriday Tax Clerk/Events Coordinator Deborah Elaine-Jones said Waste Pro has not given an exact date on when the cans will be distributed.
“It will be put in the paper and on our Web site,” Elaine-Jones said.
Bryant Hammett of Hammett & Associates appeared before the board on a request from Lloyd to state his company’s status with the town.
“We were appointed as town engineer years ago, and what I understand we have not been removed from that,” Hammett said. “It’s important that there be some continuity and we have a plan to know where we want to go.”
The confusion came about when the board discussed hiring a town engineer last year.
“You are our engineer,” Turner told Hammett.
In other business, Elaine-Jones relayed a message from Lena Bateman of the Ferriday Garden Club about the condition of Rock-A Billy Plaza, and that flowers have been stolen from pots and spray-painted.
“We’re just asking if the board can take some action on the vandalism,” Bateman told Elaine-Jones.
Ana Gouge, Assistant Extension Agent for LSU AgCenter in Concordia and Catahoula, told board members her office is available for assisting the town in educating residents on programs offered by the AgCenter to help bring down the high number of people in the parish with obesity, diabetes and other health issues.
“I want to see Ferriday and this entire area get healthier,” Gouge said. “We need to make healthier choices, and we can do that through education.”
The board approved occupational licenses for Diego’s Cleaning Service and MLK Apartments.
