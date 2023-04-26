The Trinity Medical Board of Directors approved a proposal from Compass Health to assist with Physician Emergency Certificate (PEC) patients in the emergency room.
PEC is a certificate that is completed by a licensed medical physician on a patient that is experiencing problems with unsafe behaviors or thoughts such as suicidal or homicidal ideation that requires a patient to be assessed by a hospital.
“This is going to help us push PEC patients through quicker,” said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith. “We are seeing 20-30 PEC patients a month, and it ties up our ER for quite some time. This will help us find a facility quicker for the patients.”
Smith will meet with Compass Health officials to finalize details.
In other news, Smith and Board of Directors will also continue seeking capital outlay money for a turning lane into the hospital coming from Natchez and Vidalia at a State Capitol Rural Coalition meeting May 15.
“We’ll be meeting with Senator Katrina Jackson, Representative C. Travis Johnson and Senator Glen Womack along with other officials to discuss the turning lane and other issues,” Smith said.
Additionally, Trinity Medical COO Neely Greene had policies and procedures approved for emergency preparedness, the chemistry/hemoglobin and urology labs and quality improvement.
Meanwhile, Trinity Medical showed a net loss of $180,122 for March due mostly in part to depreciation and interest expenses totaling $442,011. Trinity Medical CFO SpencerHolder said part of that money is non-cash and the hospital will receive that back.
Trinity Medical had net revenue of $2,5867,093.
Expenses were $2,324,205.
Also during the meeting, it was announced that Trinity Medical will be celebrating National Hospital Week May 8-12
“We have a calendar of events slated for our employees,” Smith said.
