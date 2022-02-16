A group of Lake St. John residents and those who use the body of water recreationally are concerned about the lake’s dropping water levels.
A dozen people met Tuesday evening at the lake’s weir to discuss the causes and possible corrective measures of the dilemma. Majority of those in attendance said gates controlling water levels were left open by Lake St. John Recreation and Water Conservation District members.
According to those in attendance, the weir was left open by District officials after a September hurricane moved through the Miss-Lou. The hurricane was expected to dump large amounts of rain, but precipitation amounts fizzled with the weakening storm.
No District member was present at the meeting even though a time and date of the meeting was posted on social media platforms. The District manages water level at Lake St. John and makes recommendations to Wildlife and Fisheries Commission regarding lake drawdowns for biological purposes and aquatic plant control, according to HB 313 which was sponsored by former Rep. Bryant Hammett. In 1991, the District was originally established. HB 313 was passed in 2005, giving more power to Board of Commissioners.
“It doesn’t make sense to drop the water to this level,” said Charles Anderson, a vocal member of the group. “The gates are open about one foot.”
To assure gates were open, a member of the group stirred mud up outside the gate and a few minutes later the muddy water drifted out the other side.
Gates should only be opened in extreme weather conditions where flooding is prevalent, according to Anderson.
Additionally, Anderson said he felt the Board was not trying to be vexatious but there was a “lack of communication. I don’t think it was intentional. I just want it rectified.”
According to the law’s wording creating the District, the Board of Commissioners shall also provide for the construction of a public access boat ramps in the district to allow for and maintain public access to Lake St. John for recreational purposes.
Anderson said public access was denied due to the low water levels and Board of Commissioners “have an obligation to provide access to the lake.”
Bubba Robinson, another member of the group, put the blame solely on the District.
“Only reason the lake is drying up is the Lake Board,” Robinson said. “I want to save the lake.”
According to Joe Bryant, president of Lake St. John Recreation and Water Conservation District, Lake St. John’s water levels continue to drop due to unusually dry winter conditions in the Miss-Lou region.
Area rainfall totals for October through January are only two to 3.5 inches, a far cry from normal levels. The area is so dry, the Office of State Fire Marshall called for a statewide burn ban Monday.
Rain heavily effects water levels on Lake St. John. The natural oxbow of the Mississippi River has no other source feeding it water such as a bayou or stream. The only other source of water is runoff from surrounding farmland.
“Normally, we are having a lot of rain and struggling to get the water off the lake,” Bryant said.
When water levels are high, water drains at Buckner Bayou which is clogged with silt and overgrown vegetation, slowing the drainage process.
According to Bryant, excess water snakes through approximately 60 miles of curvy bayou channels until dumping into a river.
When water levels are too high, piers are damaged and some homes may suffer flooding.
Lake St. John’s low-water levels have negatively affected businesses that rely on lake traffic from anglers and those seeking recreational activities.
Tommy Faulkner, Spokane Resort manager, said his business has seen a decrease in sales since water levels have dropped.
The lack of lake traffic has caused the local downturn for businesses.
“We’re not selling as much,” Faulkner said.
Adding to revenue decline is the closure of boat ramps.
“Miss Lee has closed her boat ramp as well as Tom Bell’s launch,” Faulkner said.
According to Faulkner, three fishing tournaments have been canceled for Lake St. John. Additionally, local bass club, Fruit Jars, who held tournaments every other week on the lake has not hosted a Lake St. John tournament since October.
A high school bass tournament in July bringing 225 teams to Concordia Parish is also in trouble of being canceled, according to Anderson. Last year, the tournament was almost canceled because of high water.
“That would give Concordia Parish a black eye,” Anderson said. “This tournament generates a lot of revenue. There will be a week of fishing, and many teams pre-fish (the lake) a week before the tournament.”
Meanwhile, pool stage for the Lake St. John is 75 feet. Pool stage or full pool is the water level of a reservoir or lake at normal operating conditions.
Water levels at other lakes such as Lake Bruin and Lake Concordia are low but not as dramatic as Lake St. John’s level.
Lake Bruin is approximately one and half feet down from normal water levels this time of the year, according to Steve Maynord, president of Lake Bruin Recreation and Water Conservation District.
“We’re not too drastically down for this time of the year,” Maynord said.
Pool stage for Lake Bruin is 62 feet.
Lake Concordia’s normal pool stage is 48.5 feet. Local anglers say water levels are also slightly lower at Lake Concordia.
As he watched levels closely, Bryant hoped for more rain and said the ground around Lake St. John was saturated and could feed the lake with excessive amounts of runoff.
“If we would get three to four inches of rain the lake would rise dramatically,” Bryant said.
Meanwhile, Faulkner could only hope for rain in the coming weeks.
“If we don’t receive any rain by May…,” Faulkner’s voice trails off.
Businesses and those who enjoy the lake can only hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.