Trinity Medical has one COVID-19 patient in its hospital, and the number of positive cases is decreasing, said CEO Lekeisha Smith.
“Hopefully the cases are leveling out,” Smith said. “But we still want to see people being vigilant. I truly believe wearing masks helps a lot.”
Trinity Medical is allowing two visitors at a time from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’re re-evaluating opening the cafeteria back up to the public,” Smith said. “But we still want to be safe as possible.”
Smith said the hospital clinic is continuing to offer vaccines and booster shots.
“Those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID-19 vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment,” Smith said.
Trinity Medical showed a net loss of $37,200, but that was due to $309,667 in depreciation and interest expenses, said Trinity Medical Financial Officer Spencer Holder
“This is related to the new hospital building,” Holder said. “It’s interest on the USDA loan and UMB loan.”
Trinity had net revenue of $2,178,190 and operating expenses of $1,905,723.
“We actually made about $276,000,” said Trinity Medical Board Chairman Jim Graves. “The hospital is doing really well.”
Holder said Trinity Medical will be declaring equipment as surplus property and received permission to advertise for bids.
Board of Commissioners members approved Dr. Charla Poole and Dr. Ebony Juakali for the emergency room.
Also, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) sadly confirmed three pediatric deaths of the Omicron surge. A total of 21 children under 18 years old have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Louisiana.
Two of the children were under 5 years old. The third child was between five and 17 years old. The deaths took place in the past week. There were nine pediatric deaths during the Delta surge.
"Every life lost is a tragedy. That we have lost 21 children in our state to COVID-19, many of them not yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, is unbearable," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. "Our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine rely on us to protect them. While cases are declining from our Omicron surge, the risk is not zero. Families should carefully judge their risk and risk tolerance, particularly in the Mardi Gras season. Becoming fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible, wearing a high-quality and well-fitting mask, and avoiding crowds and indoor unmasked public spaces can increase a family’s protection and lower their risk.”
Data show that vaccine and boosters provide the best protection against hospitalizations and deaths. No one plays a more important role than keeping your child safe from COVID-19 than you.
Smith said that there have been no such cases in this area, but recommencedeveryone five years old and above get vaccinated and that everyone 12 years old and above get boosted when they are eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.