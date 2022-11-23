Flu cases and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have picked up in Concordia Parish over the last two weeks, according to Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith.
“We have seen an influx of cases of the flu and RSV,” Smith said. “We have performed a number of tests, and half those tests are positive for the Flu A and RSV. And strep (throat) is starting to pick up. There are not a lot of COVID cases, those numbers are down.”
Currently, no one has been admitted in the hospital for the flu or RSV, according to Smith.
“Fortunately, they are being treated and get past it,” she said.
But nationally influenza hospitalizations have surged to a decade high, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.
CDC estimates at least 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 1,300 deaths from influenza, a significant number at this point in the flu season. In Louisiana, flu season typically begins to increase in October and peak between the holidays and Mardi Gras.
“This is an active flu season after two years of being less active probably relating to masking and social distancing,” said Dr. David Holcombe, Regional Medical Director for Region 6 which covers Concordia Parish.
Smith said her personal opinion on the rise in flu and RSV cases is people are no longer wearing masks.
“People are so tired of wearing the masks,” she said. “And people are not getting their flu shots. People need to be conscious of where they are, wash their hands a lot, and wear a mask if they are not comfortable being around a lot of people. And if you are sick, stay home.”
At Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro, no one has been admitted to the hospital, but there has “definitely” been a “surge” of flu lately, according to Administrator Blake Kramer.
Last week, influenza activity in Louisiana dramatically increased, and quickly reached its highest peak this season. Reports to LDH’s Office of Public Health through its Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet) showed 10.5 percent of patient visits were due to influenza-like illness. This is more than twice the regional baseline of 3.9 percent and the national average of 4.3 percent.
According to State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter, a yearly flu vaccine is the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. Washing your hands frequently and staying away from others if you are sick can also help reduce viral transmission.
“Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot,” Kanter said. “The vaccine is especially important for young children. Since 2004-2005, flu-related deaths in children have ranged from 37 deaths to 199 deaths each year in the U.S., and approximately 80 percent of pediatric flu deaths occurred in children who did not get a flu shot.”
CDC recommends individuals be vaccinated as soon as possible for peak flu protection.
Symptoms of the flu include: sudden onset of body aches, fever greater than 100.3 and cough and/or sore throat.
The flu has a tremendous impact on school attendance and on the families of school children:
*28 percent of school-aged children get the flu each year
*For every 100 children, flu accounts for 63 missed school days a year
*Of every 100 children who get the flu, 25 family members will come down with the flu within three days
Severe complications are most common in the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, children younger than age two, and children with health problems like asthma and diabetes. These complications include pneumonia, dehydration, worsening of long-term medical problems like heart disease or asthma, brain dysfunction, sinus problems, and ear infections.
For five recent flu seasons, Louisiana has seen the following impact of the flu:
*2016-2017: 740,000 cases, 12,500 hospitalizations, 970 deaths
*2017-2018: 1,000,000 cases, 17,900 hospitalizations, 1,300 deaths
*2018-2019: 1,000,000 cases, 13,000 hospitalizations, 736 deaths
*2019-2020: 1,230,000 cases, 13,300 hospitalizations, 858 deaths
*2021-2022: 440,000 cases, 4,900 hospitalizations, 250 deaths
Sentinel writer Joey Martin contributed to this story.
