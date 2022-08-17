Concordia Parish was listed in the state’s top 10 school districts for one-year growth in LEAP test results.
Local results show the percentage of students in the district reaching mastery and above grew by three percent, from 18 percent in 2021 to 21 percent in 2022.
Overall, according to LDOA, students and schools in the state showed strong student growth across a wide range of schools and grade levels on 2021-22 tests. Mastery rates improved by three points for students in grades 3-8, with 80 percent of Louisiana school systems showing improvement in mastery rates compared to 2020-21.
“After the impact of a global pandemic and two of the strongest hurricanes in our state’s history, Louisiana’s students are back on their feet,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “K-12 education is on the rise in Louisiana because we kept schools open, strategically allocated resources, and developed innovative solutions to recover and accelerate student learning.”
Other northeast Louisiana schools making the top-10 list were Franklin Parish growing three percent from 14 percent in 2021 to 17 in 2022 and West Carroll Parish growing three percent from 27 percent in 2021 to 31 in 2022.
East Feliciana Parish was top grower from 21 percent in 2021 to 25 percent in 2022.
In addition to mastery rate improving three points, results from the LEAP assessments during the 2021-22 school year show:
•In-person learning was a contributing factor to the progress. In 2021, 98 percent of LEAP testers engaged in full-time, in-person learning. This is compared to 57 percent in 2020-21.
•Over the course of the pandemic, students engaged in full-time, in-person learning have outperformed those engaged in virtual learning.
•Fewer Louisiana students scored Unsatisfactory, including a 3-point decrease in students scoring Unsatisfactory in math.
•Mastery rates improved among numerous student subgroups including economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities, Asian, African American, and white.
•Mastery rates improved among all individual subject areas for grades 3-12.
“This progress is a true testament to the dedication of our educators to maintain high standards for students no matter the circumstance,” said Brumley. “We still have work to do before we’ve fully recovered from the impact of the last two years, but there’s excitement among our teachers and leaders to close that gap and continue moving our students forward.”
LEAP 2025 includes assessments of ELA, math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. The tests measure the knowledge and skills defined by the state’s content standards for each grade. Student scores are reported on five levels: Unsatisfactory, Approaching Basic, Basic, Mastery, or Advanced. Students scoring Mastery and Advanced are considered proficient, or ready for the next grade level.
