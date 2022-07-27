Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program has awarded Concordia Parish approximately $3.1 million.
The announcement was made at Concordia Parish Police Jury’s regular meeting Monday night.
“Our GUMBO got awarded today,” said Sandi Burley, project administrator. “This is Phase I. We got 43 percent (of funding).”
GUMBO launched Nov. 1, 2021. The aim is to “eliminate the digital divide by 2029,” according to Veneeth Iyengar, ConnectLa executive director. ConnectLa, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, is the administrating division of GUMBO.
To “eliminate the digital divide,” GUMBO is using more than $180 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 Louisiana households.
With this funding, 4,854 locations through Concordia Parish and portions of Tensas and Catahoula parishes will be affected.
Total cost of the project is estimated to be $7.28 million with the internet provider being Cable South/Swyft Fiber in all three parishes, according to ConnectLA’s website.
“In the next 30 days, the person that was awarded contract, that will execute the contract with the state. They have 60 days to begin the construction of the project,” Burley said.
Federal government defines broadband as transmission speeds of at least 25:3 Mbps. Broadband speeds are measured in 'megabits per second', often shortened to Mb Mbits p/s or Mbps. Bits are tiny units of data, with a megabit representing a million of them. Higher the number of Mbps (megabits per second) a person has, the speedier their online activity should be.
With many households in northeast Louisiana living below or near the poverty level, affordability is important.
Broadband internet service packages on average cost between $50 and $75 per month, not including cable or phone service.
According to ConnectLa data, 4,600 Concordia Parish residents, 7,000 Catahoula Parish residents 4,300 Tensas Parish residents and 13,000 Franklin Parish residents are unserved concerning broadband service.
Louisiana’s digital divide is made up of three chasm’s: access, affordability and digital literacy, Iyengar said.
“What good is broadband, if the people can’t afford it,” Iyengar said in a 2021 Vidalia meeting. “We have to make it affordable.”
Another chasm of the digital divide is digital literacy.
“It’s likely you’ve had a friend or family member ask you to help them pay a bill online, schedule a telehealth visit or search for a job,” Iyengar said. “To this day, some people do not understand how to turn on a computer. As is evident, digital literacy can mean several things depending on a person’s experience with computers and technology.”
According to Iyengar, grant funds are going to spur more work for Louisiana while calling on community colleges to train potential employees.
“There are going to be a lot of construction jobs, lot of maintenance jobs, lot of customer service jobs,” Ivengar said. “These are not minimum wage jobs. Some of these jobs pay $25 or $30 an hour. We are encouraging companies to partner with the local community college to provide a workforce development plan.”
Another funding opportunity, Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), is also designed to bring local broadband internet service.
RDOF uses $20.4 billion to bring high speed fixed broadband service to rural homes and small businesses that lack fast internet ability. RDOF divvies out funds by using two phases of reverse auctions.
According to Iyengar, an entity cannot use GUMBO funds in RDOF areas, but “have carved out areas not receiving RDOF funds, and use GUMBO for them.”
