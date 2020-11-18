Concordia Parish schools have gone to virtual only classroom settings until November 30, Superintendent Whest Shirley said Tuesday.
The number of students and staff testing positive for Covid-19, and the number being required to quarantine, were among the reasons for the decision.
On Nov. 17, a total of 17 students and three staff members had tested positive parishwide, while 324 students and 27 staff were quarantined.
The matter was discussed during the School Board’s regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 12.
“We’ll be out next week for Thanksgiving and after that we should be able to our previous schedule,” Shirley said.
Efforts continue to keep schools clean and disinfected, he said.
Meanwhile, Delta Charter’s junior high and high school are continuing virtual classes, while the elementary will continue going to classes through Friday.
According to high school principal Jimmy Comeaux, DCS high school and junior high students were in contact with a student and teacher who tested positive.
No one at the elementary school was exposed to the virus, he said.
A breakdown in Covid-19 data for parish schools as of Nov. 17 was as follows:
Ferriday Schools Total: Nine staff and 121 students quarantined; three students tested positive.
Ferriday Lower: Two staff and 12 students quarantined.
Ferriday Upper: Five students quarantined.
Ferriday Junior High: Two staff and 32 students quarantined.
Ferriday High: Five staff and 72 students quarantined; three students positive.
Vidalia Schools Total: Fourteen staff and 116 students quarantined; six students positive.
Vidalia Lower: Ten staff and 56 students quarantined; two students positive.
Vidalia Upper: Seven students quarantined.
Vidalia Junior High: Four staff and 18 students quarantined.
Vidalia High: Four students tested positive; 35 students quarantined.
Monterey High: Three staff and seven students tested positive; two staff and 73 students quarantined.
Concordia Parish Academy: One student tested positive; two staff and 14 students quarantined.
Concordia Education Center: Zero positive, zero quarantined.
