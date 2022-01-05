Vick Brown has been fire chief at Concordia Fire District No. 2 for a year, but he knows from his 15 years with the Vidalia Fire Department that 2021 involved a high number of motor vehicle accidents.
Brown said his department worked 50 motor vehicle accidents last year.
“And most of them have been bad wrecks,” Brown said. “Just from talking to the few people here and others, they all agree that we had a high number of accidents.”
Brown said he believes there are several factors involved in the accidents.
“Cell phones have something to do with it, but a lot of it is just people not paying attention to what they are doing,” Brown said. “We have had a number of wrecks from people just blowing through the stop sign at Clayton.”
Nine people are killed and more than 1,000 are injured daily in incidents reported as distraction-related crashes in the United States, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA). In 2019, more than 3,100 people were killed in accidents attributed to distracted driving, and an estimated 400,000 people were injured in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2018.
Handheld cell phone use tends to be highest among 16- to 24-year-old drivers, according to NHTSA’s National Occupant Protection Use Survey.
Louisiana's distracted driving laws prohibit all drivers from operating a vehicle while using a wireless telecommunication device to: write, send, or read a text-based communication, including instant messages, email, and regular text messages, access, read or post to social media.
According to Casey Wallace, Public Relations Officer for Louisiana State Police Region E, there were 62 accidents worked by Troop E officers in 2021 and 65 deaths.
Troop E covers Concordia, Catahoula, Avoyelles, LaSalle, Rapides, Grant, Winn, Natchitoches, Sabine and Vernon parishes.
There were 52 accidents worked by state police in 2020 and 59 deaths.
In 2019, state police worked 45 wrecked with 49 deaths in Region E.
