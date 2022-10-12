Improvements are forthcoming for Concordia Parish Sewer District.
An investment totaling $407,920 from Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will partially fund sewer facility improvements. The announcement was made at Concordia Parish Police Jury’s Oct. 10 meeting.
The Police Jury will use the DRA funds to improve the parish’s sole sewage treatment facility to resolve violations and expand capacity.
DRA “investment projects” are meant to improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support business development and job training in communities across Louisiana.
“The $400,000 gives the sewer facility roughly $2 million to do this project with,” said Sandi Burley, grant projects administrator.
In June, the Police Jury received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) worth $1.2 million. Earlier, the group was awarded $400,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and will put $11,000 in matching funds for administrative fees.
DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta region and Alabama Black Belt. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.
“As I travel throughout Louisiana and listen to community leaders, it is clear that infrastructure upgrades are among the state’s greatest needs,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins. “Accessible roads, reliable water and sewer services, and secure flood protection are essential in order to maintain existing businesses, attract new industries, and keep a community healthy and thriving.”
DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Louisiana and its local development districts for program funding implementation.
Concordia sewer was one of 18 Louisiana infrastructure projects totaling $9.3 million through DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF). The investment will be matched by $11.7 million and will attract an additional $6.7 million in capital investments.
The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs to help build safer, more resilient communities in the Delta region. These projects are expected to create 98 jobs, retain 126 jobs, and affect over 18,000 families.
Additionally, Police Jury members adopted their sexual misconduct policy and annual resolutions concerning Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) resolutions.
Ariella Carter, newly-hired Police Jury secretary-treasurer, conducted her first meeting in the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.