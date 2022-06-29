Concordia Sewer System will soon receive an upgrade thanks in part to a $1.2 million grant.
Police Jury Secretary/Treasurer Sandi Burley made the announcement at a June 27 meeting. A large portion of the refurbishment will be through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) worth approximately $1.2 million.
The money will be used to renovate the main sewer pond, according to Burley.
Other funding will come through a $400,000 Delta Regional Authority grant, $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and $11,000 matching funds for administrative fees.
“That will give them $2 million,” Burley said. “The reason why we are needing all the funding is the raise in prices and there will be a cost overrun. We are trying to make sure we have as much money out there without digging into our own pockets.”
The next step in the sewer system upgrade is going out for procurements.
CDBG program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons, according to hud.gov.
In another parish project, Brushy Bayou Drainage Project continues to move forward, according to Burley.
“We are trying to set up a meeting with everyone to see exactly where everything is and get a handle and grasp for Phase 2,” Burley said.
The project, priced originally at $4.5 million, has increased to $7.4 million due to rising prices and design changes required by FEMA. The project has been in the works for close to a decade.
Funded by a FEMA grant, the project was one of the last approved in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
It is designed to provide better drainage parish wide.
According to past Police Jury minutes, a gated box culvert in the Tensas River Levee where Brushy Bayou used to discharge was installed. This will divert the Brushy Bayou discharge basin and a portion of the Buckner Bayou discharge basin into the Tensas rather than down Cocodrie Bayou.
According to engineers, this represents approximately 40 percent of the northern drainage area of the parish.
A weir will be installed just upstream of the box culvert to maintain water levels in Brushy at 43 feet. A bridge will be installed at Luke Martin Road to replace undersized culverts to allow increased Brushy flow to pass.
Engineers have estimated that water in the Vidalia Canal should be lowered by two feet when the project is completed.
