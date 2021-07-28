Concordia Parish continues to be in the highest risk category for people contracting COVID-19 virus, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Trinity Medical CEO Lekeisha Smith said Tuesday that the hospital currently has two patients being treated for COVID-19, but the emergency room has been inundated with patients being tested for the virus.
“It has picked up tremendously,” Smith said. “We are encouraging everyone to get their vaccine and wear masks.”
Smith said Trinity Medical will be giving vaccine shots on August 4. Those interested in receiving a vaccine shot need to call the Trinity Medical clinic any 318-757-6559 to set up a time for August 4.
“If we don’t have enough vaccines, we will set up another date,” Smith said.
The Concordia Parish Health Unit and other entities are also providing the vaccine.
LDH said this week that community risk categorization is based on a community classification system developed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Determination of each parish’s risk of COVID-19 spread is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population and the percentage of molecular tests that are positive over one-week reporting period.
According to LDH risk assessment, Concordia Parish has “widespread, uncontrolled transmission with many undetected cases.”
New cases in Concordia Parish total 2,054, according to a July 27 LDH report. Total deaths came to 62.
New cases in Franklin Parish totaled 2,993, according to a July 27 LDH report. Total parish deaths numbered 108.
Total virus cases statewide were 520,435 with 10,914 total deaths, according to LDH.
Weekly case counts of the delta variant have exploded to eight times where they were just last month, going from some of the lowest numbers seen during the 16-month pandemic to among the highest. Hospitalizations have more than tripled over the same period once again possibly putting a strain on health care resources.
Throughout Louisiana, 1,221 COVID patients were in hospitals with 113 of those patients on ventilators, according to LDH.
Regionally, Richland Parish was classified in highest-risk category with cases totaling 2,682 and 58 deaths.
Caldwell Parish cases numbered 1,204 with 29 deaths. Caldwell also entered into the highest-risk category.
Catahoula Parish was at high risk with 1,256 virus cases and 38 deaths.
Tensas Parish continued to have one of the lowest COVID-19 cases with 375 and eight deaths.
LDH put Madison Parish in the high-risk category with virus numbers totaling 1,648 and 41 deaths.
Additionally, on Tuesday,as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana both hit records, the Louisiana Department of Health and Governor Edwards both urge individuals in Louisiana to take immediate precautions for their own and others’ safety.
The Louisiana Department of Health announces 6,797 new COVID-19 cases reported to the state since July 26, 2021 – the second highest single-day case count reported since January 6, 2021 (6,882 cases reported that day).
Also, 1,390 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana. That represents an increase of 169 hospitalizations since yesterday, the largest single-day increase since March 2020. There were three days in March 2020 where the increase was larger: March 25 (220), March 31 (196) and March 26 (185).
"To see this current rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is becoming increasingly scary,” said Edwards. “We reported nearly 6,800 cases today in addition to the nearly 8,000 that were reported from the weekend. And today, there are close to 1,400 COVID patients hospitalized statewide – approximately 90 percent of whom are unvaccinated. This is the largest single daily increase since March of last year.”
