Jeannie Merrill Archer is Concordia Parish’s new assessor, according to unofficial Secretary of State numbers.
Archer tallied 3,470 votes to Stephen Dawkins’ 2,064 votes, collecting 63 percent of the votes.
Fred Butcher garnered 639 votes to win another term as School Board member of District One, Place A. Butcher beat Jennie Kimble, who collected 466 votes.
Fred Marsalis beat incumbent Raymond Riley, Sr., for the School Board District Two seat. Marsalis received 55 percent of the votes or 382. Riley collected 307 votes.
For the School Board District Three, Place A, Vanessa Houck received 68 percent of the votes, winning against incumbent Ricky Raven, Sr. Houck collected 971 votes and Ravan received 462.
Angela Hayes will once again be the School Board member for District Four, Place B. Hayes was victorious over Ronnie Lewis, 515 to 503 votes. She won with 51 percent of the votes.
New School Board member for District Five, Place A is Wayne Wilson, Jr. who accumulated 1,081 votes or 73 percent.
Wilson beat incumbent Warren Enterkin who received 289 votes and Sandy Netherland Roberts who got 118 votes.
Incumbent Ridgecrest Mayor Veller Ray Carroll beat former village clerk Dorothy Evans with 52 percent of the votes. Carroll garnered 74 votes to Evans’ 69, according to unofficial Secretary of State numbers.
Forty-eight percent of Vidalia voters chose Ann Sidall as their new city judge. Sidall received 755 votes to Stuart Boykin’s 265 and Hu’Cheryl Walker’s 571.
In the Vidalia City Marshal’s race, Frank Duson beat Dustin Lemoine 1,106 to 495. Duson received 69 percent of the votes.
