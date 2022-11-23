In Psalm 92:1-2, the psalmist writes, “It is a good thing to give thanks unto the LORD, and to sing praises unto thy name, O most High; To shew forth thy lovingkindness in the morning and thy faithfulness every night.”
In these two verses we are pointed to the fact that we not only have an opportunity, but also an obligation to praise the Lord and show our thankfulness to Him.
We have so much to be thankful for because we are blessed in so many ways, some of which we are aware of, and others of which we are not aware.
Let me list five Reasons we have to be thankful:
For a Sovereign God. He is eternal; There is none like Him: He spoke the world into existence; He knows you and He loves you.
For a Savior. He is the Good Shepherd that laid down His life for the sheep (John 10:11); He is the Great Shepherd that rose again and is alive today (Hebrews 13:20); and He is the Chief Shepherd that is coming again (I Peter 5:4).
For Salvation. We are sinners in need of a Savior. Through Jesus Christ we have forgiveness of sin and a home in Heaven.
For Security. When we trust in the finished work of Jesus on the cross we have a Personal Relationship (John 10:27); a Permanent Relationship (John 10:28); and a Protected Relationship (John 10:28-30).
For Struggles. You may be asking, “How can we be thankful for struggles and difficulties in our life?” The only way to be thankful is to see what these struggles accomplish. First, this is usually how we grow. God never wastes a hurt. Second, this is how we show others that our faith is real. It’s not just something we say we have when things are going good. It is a rock solid faith that is grounded and anchored in the Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ and His promises. Finally, it is how we know that God is real. A great friend and mentor of mine, Bill Robertson, once said, “If I could see it like God sees it, and know it like God knows it, I would do it like God does it.”
I encourage you to give thanks to the Lord by Speaking of it (list specifically), Singing of it (lift your voice), and by Showing it (let others see it).
As Christians, every day should be a day of Thanksgiving. Our lives should be lives of ThanksLiving!
