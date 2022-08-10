Major contracts for Vidalia roadway and drainage improvements were awarded by Town Council members at their regular August meeting Tuesday night.
A $756,000 bid from Camo Construction Company was approved for drainage improvements.
The apparent low bid will “address flooding issues,” said Mayor Buz Craft.
Camo Construction improvements include redoing approximately 1,500 feet of drainage that has collapsed between Vidalia’s old ballparks and Oak Street; removing culverts on Viking Street and refurbishing many ditches to alleviate flooding.
In the second contract, a $558,000 bid from T.L. Construction LLC was the apparent low bidder for Vidalia’s overlay project.
Lee, Dotson, end of Dogwood, North Magnolia and Plum streets will be improved in Vidalia’s overlay project. Peach and Myrtle streets are next on the overlay list after the first group gets repaired.
In other action, Town Council members approved occupational licenses to Vidalia Shell, Miss Lou Eye Care and Milliken Family Dentistry.
They also approved sign applications for Milliken Properties LLC and Hair Hut.
In other news, two hydroelectric fund meetings are scheduled for Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Vidalia Town Hall.
The informative meetings are designed to make Vidalia residents aware of how money from the hydroelectric fund will be spend on community projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.