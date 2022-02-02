Members of Ferriday’s Town Council avoided potential malfeasance in office and passed an operating budget for fiscal year June 30, 2021 to July 1, 2022.
The action took place Monday at a special-called meeting before a large crowd in Ferriday Hall.
A first attempt to pass the budget failed 3-2. But, after District Attorney Brad Burget explained to Town Council members of their duties, namely to pass a budget or face possible malfeasance of office charges, the budget unanimously passed.
By law, the budget should have passed on June 15, 2021. This was the second attempt to pass the budget in less than a week. Town Council members failed in a Jan. 26 special-called meeting, leading Town Hall, Ferriday Police Department and Fire Department to shut down.
Aldermen Brandi Bacon, Andre Keys and Gloria Lloyd changed their vote to yes on the second vote. Elijah “Stepper” Banks and Gail Pryor have voted for the budget at each meeting it has been presented.
Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack and Roger Harris, Executive Counsel and Assistant Legislative Auditor for Investigations, spoke to Town Council members before the first vote.
“We’re here as part of an advisory process,” Waguespack said. “You are seven months in working without a budget. Under the law you can only spend what’s considered 50 percent of last year’s fund balance. The council — not may — shall pass a budget. It’s incumbent upon you guys to work together, hopefully have some success and pass this budget for the constituents you serve.”
Harris told Town Council members they work as a body, not as individuals.
“Somewhere along the line someone fell down and didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” Harris said. “We’re trying to encourage you to do what needs to be done now. We’re at the point where half of last year’s budget is already spent, and we still don’t have a budget. Now, all of a sudden you have to put the brakes on the budget, or you can pass the budget. So what I am trying to encourage you to do going forward is to fix the problem that exists and next year when June 15 rolls around have a new budget in place before July 1. Please take care of business and do what the law tells you to do.”
Lloyd said it wasn’t Town Council members who did not want to pass the budget, “but that the board asked for several things regarding the financial report and it is not fair for the board that we cannot get what we want.”
“I asked in September for a financial report, and we get these books from the CPA,” Lloyd said. “I’m talking about a financial report. We don’t know what’s been spent. We’re steadily hiring people, we’re steadily giving people raises and making positions when it’s not the mayor’s position, it’s the board’s position. The board has not been treated fair. The mayor does not respect the board. We have to work together.”
Harris explained what Town Council members could do.
“I agree with that 100 percent,” Harris said. “You do have to work together. But you are elected to be part of a body. As a body you have all the power in the world. You are the governing authority of the Town of Ferriday. You can introduce an ordinance, and the ordinance can say, for example, that you need to be provided this information a week before the monthly meeting.”
“The mayor needs to work with the board,” Lloyd said.
Harris also asked Turner if he was willing to work with the Town Council.
“Yes, I’ve always worked with the board,” Turner said.
Lloyd continued to disagree with Turner.
“Mr. Roger, he’s telling you that now, but he does not work with the board, and he’s got certain employees doing what they want to do,” Lloyd said. “No employee except the clerk is supposed to do payroll. That’s a violation of the law. There have been many laws that have been violated. We haven’t done malfeasance in office, but the mayor has.”
Harris would not become part of the argument but instructed Town Council members on what they needed to do.
“I’m not here to be in the middle of any kind of name-calling,” Harris said. “I am not drawing any conclusions on whether a law has been violated. I do not know enough of the facts. But what I do know is that y’all have not passed the budget and y’all need to pass the budget. We just don’t want it to look like you are not doing what you are supposed to be doing.”
Meanwhile, Turner said he wanted to clarify recent rumors and asked Burget to the stand.
“It was allegedly stated that I went to your office, or either called you and told you to come and arrest the board or Alderman Lloyd,” Turner said. “Did I do that or did I not do that?”
“No, you did not do that,” Burget said.
Turner then addressed Waguspack.
“Mr. Mike, did I call your office and state that I was going to shut the Town of Ferriday down, or I want you to come in and arrest these board members for not doing their job”?
“”No, there was no mention of an arrest,” Waguespack said. “There was just discussion about why you had to stop services and quit spending money exceeding the 50 percent.”
The first vote was then taken with Bacon voting no, Banks yes, Pryor yes, Keys no and Lloyd no.
“I just want to remind the board what we are doing here,” Turner said.
Burget and State Representative Travis Johnson then approached the podium to discuss the budget vote.
“It can be malfeasance in office if it is not passed,” Burget said. “I don’t want anyone not to vote their conscience, but I think you are doing this town a disservice by not voting for this budget. You can always go back and amend this budget. You can always ask for information to try and gather information to make an informed decision. The law says you shall pass the budget. It has to be done. Not passing the budget is problematic, and it can be malfeasance in office. I think everyone needs to understand that. That’s not a road I want to go down, but the town has to operate, and people have to have faith in their government to make sure that it serves the people. This should have been done on June 14 of last year.”
Bacon then asked how Town Council members can get information, and could they schedule a meeting to get more information, which drew a loud groan from the crowd.
“I think it’s imperative that you pass the budget,” Burget said, as Lloyd got up from her chair and whispered to Keys and Bacon. “In regards to transparency, every government needs to work with transparency. This board needs to have the information it desires to make an informed decision.”
Johnson approached the podium, but Turner said Town Council members asked to cast their vote again.
The budget was unanimously passed on the second try.
According to Bacon, she reluctantly votes yes because of the the lack of transparency.
“Which leads me to a state of uncertainly, but I will vote yes to get it passed,” Bacon said.
Keys seconded Bacon’s response.
“I am going to say the same thing as Ms. Bacon said for the simple fact I have been up there and wrote several letters to request different information and every time I go to city hall as a city councilman the police get called on me for asking for different documents,” Keys said. “I don’t think that’s right. But, I will vote yes.”
Lloyd voted yes, “not because I want to, because I’m reluctantly voting for it,” she said. “Mayor, you have to make some changes. There’s too many people at City Hall. There’s eight people at City Hall and four of them need to go. We’re going to hold you to this. And you need to stop employees from getting on Facebook.talking about the board.”
Additionally, Turner said he wants to pass an ordinance that any city employee on Facebook who talks about somebody or things of that nature will be terminated.”
The budget reflects an estimated total revenue of $3,042,604 with $2,823,750 in total general government for excess in revenue of $293,854.
The mayor’s salary is $44,000, while $32,000 is paid in total for aldermen’s salaries.
Total salaries are $1,210,000.
Sales tax revenue is $1,200,000
The budget reflects ad valorem taxes at $275,000.
Turner said later he talked with Bacon after the meeting, and they agreed to be more open and work more with each other.
“I am going to do a better job of working with the board,” Turner said.
