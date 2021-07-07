After an hour of heated debate, former Mayor Hiram Evans was elected by the Jonesville Town Council to fill the remainder of Milton Caesar’s term as mayor during a special meeting last week.
Caesar resigned on June 7, 2021, in exchange for dismissal of charges of two counts including computer solicitation of a minor and intimidation of a witness.
The council had until June 28 to make an appointment to fill the office.
Members of the overflowing audience in attendance voiced their opinion of wanting the state to take over Jonesville. If the municipality elected official were replaced by a state administrator, the town would be ineligible for grant money.
Mayor Protem Bruce Lofton nominated former Mayor Hiram Evans.
Citizens in attendance called out for Loria Hollins to nominate herself but Hollins responded that she would like to be mayor but not unless she could have support of the town council.
Evans accepted the nomination for mayor and addressed the crowd stating:
“I have dedicated myself to the town of Jonesville, since I have been here since 1971, to make changes in Jonesville. When I ran for Mayor in 2007, I gave myself full time to the town of Jonesville for $19,000 a year. The town was in financial bad shape with broke water pipes and sewer lines.
“The first year because of my suggestion to the town we tried to get financial assistance and we received twenty-five million dollars to replace water lines and sewer lines. I will give myself to the town of Jonesville. Should I seek reelection and you don’t want me as mayor meet me at the polls.”
By a vote of 3-2, Evans was appointed to fill the 18 months remaining in Caesar’s term.
Lofton closed the meeting and stated that the Secretary of State (SOS) will be notified of the appointment, and SOS will send a commission for Evans who will then be sworn into office.
Evans’ appointment is immediate.
