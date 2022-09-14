A resolution requesting $150,000 in Limited Tax Bonds intended to help purchase the Concordia Bank building on Louisiana Avenue was shot down by Ferriday Town Council members Monday night.
Concordia Bank is moving to the former Tensas State Bank building which is being renovated on E.E. Wallace Blvd.
In the past, Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner expressed interest in purchasing the building and renovating it to use as a new town hall building.
The building would cost around $300,000, according to Turner. Ferriday would use upcoming COVID-19 relief money to complete the deal.
“We’ve got sewer problems, clean-up problems and bills that need to be paid to take care of the people,” said Town Council member Andre Keys. “This is a problem to me. My answer is no.”
Town Council members Keys, Brandi Bacon and Gloria Lloyd voted against the resolution, while Town Council members Elijah “Stepper” Banks and Gail Pryor voted yes.
Meanwhile, Keys brought up Keep Louisiana Beautiful, which was founded in 2000. The state organization has a focus on education, enforcement awareness, litter removal and beautification.
“Ferriday needs cleaning up,” Keys said. “People need to stop dropping paper on the ground. We are not going to get any new business in here unless people start cleaning up.”
Ferriday Executive Administrative Assistant Emerson Slain told board members he met with state legislators and was seeking grants that would help clean up the town.
Additionally, Go Ye representative Angela Nicholls Joseph talked to board members about using a home on Fudickar Street for a transitional home and rehabilitation center to assist people who have been incarcerated and sex offenders. The building has been shut down by the state fire marshal due to no fire extinguishers and complaints from neighbors about resident numbers in the house.
Go Ye has a building on E.E. Wallace Blvd. that is being used as a shelter, but it is currently not in use.
Alderwoman Gail Pryor said Go Ye members need to talk with Fudickar Street residents to make sure they are aware and agreeable with a transitional home in their neighborhood.
“I just don’t want you to put a lot of money into it, and then have people against it,” Pryor said.
Ferriday Town Attorney Phillip Letard said there is no town law preventing a transitional home in a neighborhood, but sex offenders must register with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office.
Ferriday Town Tax Clerk Deborah Elaine-Jones said a public hearing needs to be held to make people aware of what the organization plans to do.
