A jumbo jet liner crash killing 350 people would be national news, but the same number of people are killed by opioid abuse each day and barely gets noticed by news media.
This fact disappoints and shocks Dr. Dennis LaRavia, founder of Christ Hope Center, a counseling service for those addicted.
“It’s amazing that people are not more upset,” LaRavia said, who also compares the epidemic to a soon breaking dyke. “I can’t stick my finger in the dyke. This is a huge problem. If it is not addressed globally I don’t see any way out of it.”
Even though LaRavia and his team sometimes feel overwhelmed by the enormity of the situation, they band together and offer counseling services at Ferriday First Baptist Church.
Currently, the Christ Hope Center counselor is seeing two to four people each week primarily from Concordia, Catahoula and Tensas parishes. The Center has been open since Sept. 1.
According to LaRavia, he is working on a building for the center.
“I’m not saying it is going to fix everything, but it is a step in the right direction,” he said.
At Christ Hope Center LaRavia said, “We are trying to get people’s attention. We are offering free counseling. The support system for people staying on drugs is so strong and readily available, so many doctors are available who write them.”
A major opioid in the epidemic is fentanyl. The drug is a synthetic opioid that LaRavia called a “good drug if used properly.”
Fentanyl patches are used for terminal pain such as people dying of brain cancer. But, it has been reported that juveniles and addicts are digging patches out of the trash and sucking on them and dying.
According to LaRavia, 50 to 60 percent of people who take an opioid for more than seven days will be addicted if it is prescribed by a doctor or if a person illegally purchases the drug.
“Most people think in terms ‘keep me happy’ but is that truly happy?” LaRavia said of people asking doctors for medication. “(Doctors overprescribing opioids) have helped the opioid industry because people think there should be no pain in life.”
The fifth vital sign
Fentanyl is not a new drug; the opioid, up to 100 times more powerful than morphine, was created in 1959 for use in surgical procedures. The abuse of fentanyl is also not new. There is historically a high rate of occurrence among those who have easy access to it: people in the medical profession.
How did we get here?
Twenty-five years ago there was a big move in medicine to be sensitive to pain. “Pain is the fifth vital sign. You need to be more in tune with people’s pain. Don’t be afraid to treat them with pain medicines.”
During that time, LaRavia was active in a national preventive medical joint committee made up of 13 doctors advising the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS).
CMS was pressuring the Joint Commission to make pain the fifth vital sign. Based out of Chicago, the Joint Commission is a United States-based nonprofit tax-exempt organization that accredits more than 22,000 US health care organizations and programs.
According to LaRavia, he talked to the Joint Commission’s president and vice presidents, and they said CMS was pressuring them, saying “If you don’t make pain a fifth vital sign we are going to get somebody else to do your job.”
All 13 doctors on the committee advised CMS to “please don’t” make pain the fifth vital sign, he said.
“Everyone perceives pain differently,” LaRavia said. “They have used this as a club to beat up on doctors who don’t want to go along with this. This is part of the control issue.”
What makes an addict?
“Its a personal decision,” LaRavia answered when asked the question. “Some people are very hard to addict and some are not, so that is the wildcard in the situation.”
LaRavia, a 50-year veteran doctor and Concordia Parish’s coroner, has seen people’s addiction end many times in death.
“I see deaths all the time in overdoses,” he said.
Addiction is a chronic disease characterized by drug seeking and use that is compulsive, or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person’s self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs.
“It rewires the brain,” LaRavia said.
These brain changes can be persistent, which is why drug addiction is considered a "relapsing" disease—people in recovery from drug use disorders are at increased risk for returning to drug use even after years of not taking the drug, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Most drugs affect the brain's "reward circuit," causing euphoria as well as flooding it with the chemical messenger dopamine. A properly functioning reward system motivates a person to repeat behaviors needed to thrive, such as eating and spending time with loved ones.
Surges of dopamine in the reward circuit cause the reinforcement of pleasurable but unhealthy behaviors like taking drugs, leading people to repeat the behavior again and again.
As a person continues to use drugs, the brain adapts by reducing the ability of cells in the reward circuit to respond to it. This reduces the high that the person feels compared to the high they felt when first taking the drug—an effect known as tolerance. They might take more of the drug to try and achieve the same high.
These brain adaptations often lead to the person becoming less and less able to derive pleasure from other things they once enjoyed, like food, sex or social activities.
Chinese Communist government and weak borders
For the illegal sale of fentanyl and other opioids, LaRavia puts the majority of the blame on the Chinese communist government and America’s weak border with Mexico.
“They are making billions off of our suffering, off of our habit,” he said. “I know of at least three times in the last few months they have captured enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in America.”
Currently, China remains the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked through international mail and express consignment operations environment, as well as the main source for all fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website. Seizures of fentanyl sourced from China average less than one kilogram in weight, and often test above 90 percent concentration of pure fentanyl.
Christ Hope Center
LaRavia and his counselor continue to fight against the opioid epidemic, but he acknowledges there are others ways to fight.
One major way is for the court systems to be tougher. He has seen some parish courts in overdose deaths find the drug dealer guilty of second degree murder.
“Why? Because they know this stuff is laced,” he said.
Also, police must be protected.
“My friends in the enforcement division are double and triple gloving because if they get fentanyl on them they are likely going to die,” LaRavia said.
Finally, the American border must be sealed.
“This is not a political decision,” he advised. “This is a decision of survival.”
If you or someone you know want counseling, call (318) 403-1068 to make an appointment.
“Bottom line, without a personal relationship with Christ, it is really hard for people to change the addiction,” LaRavia said. “Christ is the key. Without people giving their lives to Christ, they can’t get straight.”
