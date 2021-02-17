Seventh Judicial Court in Vidalia has been rescheduled from Wednesday to Friday this week.
Judge Kathy Johnson made the decision due to frigid weather conditions.
District Attorney Brad Burget said all cases slated for Wednesday, Feb. 17, have been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19.
“Anyone who received notice to appear in court on Wednesday is now being asked to show up on Friday instead,” Burget said.
He said court will begin Friday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.