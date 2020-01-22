Renovation of the courtroom in the Concordia Parish Courthouse in Vidalia is halfway complete, according to Police Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley.
“We are waiting on some audio-visual components to be completed through the floor before the flooring can be done,” Burley said on Tuesday. “The walls are painted, staining is underway, and then carpet. After that will be the rest of the audio/visual components and then finally the bench seating.”
The work was tentatively scheduled for completion by Jan. 31, but has been set back until the first week of March.
Burley said one reason for the setback was due to additional bench seating and audio-visual components that are needed.
“We are waiting on the state to approve the change orders before we can order,” Burley said.
Project work includes the purchase of upgraded electrical and audiovisual components including a projector, television and court reporter recording system.
Burley said the interior is being updated “with new walls, paint, floors, bench seating, new chairs for jury and lawyer seating.”
The judge’s bench and lawyer’s desks will have Internet, HDMI and charging capabilities from the desktop instead of having to use power strips run along the floor, Burley said.
Wilmar Construction is the contractor, while Barron Heinberg & Brocato is the architect.
Cost of the courtroom work is $187,000 before changes orders for additional components are added.
The courtroom renovations are part of a larger project that included construction of an ADA lift in the courthouse.
--30--
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.