Concordia Parish’s reported Covid-19 cases have risen sharply over the past few days with 35 cases total and a second death reported through Monday, April 13.
Statewide, as of Tuesday, April 14, there were 21,518 cases reported with 1,013 deaths.
Neighboring Tensas Parish has reported its first case.
Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Director Tim Vanier said cases in the parish include 30 African-American and five Caucasian.
Twenty-two are female and 12 male.
Vanier said the second death in the parish occurred Sunday, April 12.
He said the status of three patients is unknown, 29 are on 14-day quarantine at home, two are hospitalized in Rapides Parish and one is in isolation at a long-term care facility outside Concordia Parish.
The youngest patient is 20. The oldest is 86.
Cases over the past week include:
-- 57-year-old black female, tested at Sicily Island Clinic on April 6. Patient on 14-day quarantine at home.
-- 85-year-old black male, tested at Ferriday Family Health on April 7. Patient on 14-day quarantine at home.
-- 42-year-old black male, tested at Ferriday Family Health on April 9. Patient on 14-day quarantine at home.
-- 65-year-old white female, location of testing unknown at this time, testing date unknown at this time. Status unknown at this time.
-- 78-year-old black female, tested at Riverland Medical Center on April 6. 14 day quarantine at home.
-- 53-year-old black female, location of testing unknown at this time – testing date unknown at this time. Status unknown at this time.
-- 21-year-old black male, location of testing unknown at this time – testing date unknown at this time. Status unknown at this time.
-- 73-year-old black male, location of testing unknown at this time, testing date unknown at this time. Status unknown at this time.
Several patients will soon receive a second test to clear them from their 14-day quarantine, according to Vanier.
Previous cases include:
• 45-year-old black female, tested at Riverland Medical Center on April 4. Patient status unknown at this time.
• 68-year-old black female, unknown test location and unknown testing date. Patient status unknown at this time.
• 43-year-old black female, tested at Sicily Island Clinic on March 22. 14-day quarantine at residence
• 65-year-old black female, tested at Sicily Island Clinic on April 2. 14-day quarantine at residence.
• 69-year-old black male, tested at Sicily Island Clinic on April 2. 14-day quarantine at residence.
• 27-year-old white female, tested at unknown location on unknown date. 14-day quarantine at residence.
• 39-year-old black female, tested at Riverland Medical Center on April 2. 14-day quarantine at residence.
• 44-year-old black male, tested at Riverland Medical Center on April 6. 14-day quarantine at residence.
• 66-year-old black female, tested location unknown at this time on unknown date. 14-day quarantine at residence.
• 30-year-old black male, tested on April 3 at Ferriday Family Health. Status of patient is unknown at this time.
• 45-year-old black female, tested on unknown date and unknown location. Status of patient is unknown at this time.
• 40-year-old black female, tested on April 3 at Ferriday Family Health. Status of patient is unknown at this time.
• 32-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 1, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 56-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on March 26, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 86-year-old black male, tested in Rapides Parish on March 26, hospitalized in Rapides Parish Hospital. Patient is currently on a ventilator at the present time but is showing vast improvements. Patient has received a second COVID-19 test result, which has returned as a negative for COVID-19.
• 67-year-old black male, tested in Concordia Parish on March 28, hospitalized in Rapides Parish Hospital. Patient is currently being treated at hospital. No ventilator needed.
• 60-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on March 31, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 50-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 1, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 23-year-old black male, tested in Ouachita Parish on unknown date, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 62-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 2, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 28-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 1, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 52-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 2, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 21-year-old black male, tested in unknown location unknown test date. Unknown status.
• 60-year-old black female unknown test date. Tested in unknown location. Unknown status.
• 36-year-old black male, tested in Adams County unknown test date, deceased.
• 41-year-old black male, tested in Catahoula Parish unknown test date, 14-day quarantine at home
• 32-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 1, 14-day quarantine at home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.