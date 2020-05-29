Mobile COVID-19 Testing Vans will be in Concordia Parish beginning the first week in June to increase viral testing in the region, according to Concordia Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Tim Vanier.
He said vans will be manned by members of the Louisiana National Guard who will be performing registration, testing and coordination at all sites. They are working in collaboration with Concordia Parish OHSEP and the Office of Public Health.
Interested individuals must be 18 years of age or older, Vanier said. You do not need to have any COVID symptoms. Those with symptoms, contacts with known cases and high-risk groups are all encouraged to be tested.
High risk groups include those over 65, diabetics, those with hypertension, cancers, COPD, pregnant, immunocompromised or those living with anyone with these conditions. Leave your pets at home. Children will not be tested.
Present yourself to the testing site with a photo ID (for age and address verification only). You will not be turned away if you cannot present an ID.
No payment is required.
Testing will occur between 8-11 a.m. on the below dates and locations;
Monday, June 1, in Clayton at the Concordia Parish Library located at 8723 Highway 566.
Wednesday, June 3, in Monterey at the Monterey High School located at 5920 Highway 129.
Friday, June 5, in Vidalia at the Vidalia Municipal Complex located at 200 Vernon Stevens Blvd.
Tuesday, June 9, in Ferriday at the Ferriday High School located at 801 North E.E. Wallace Blvd.
Thursday, June 11, in Vidalia at the Vidalia High School located at 2201 Murray Drive
According to Vanier, the Concordia Parish OHSEP is encouraging everyone to get tested if you are symptomatic or asymptomatic. There have been a number of positive cases reported to the Concordia Parish OHSEP office on patients that were asymptomatic. Please encourage your neighbors, family, and loved ones to take advantage of this free testing.
This mobile testing is being offered in response to Governor John Bel Edwards’s goal of having a minimum of 4% of the population of Louisiana tested, Vanier said.
Positive results will be called to the client and all results (negative and positive) will be mailed to the client’s home address
