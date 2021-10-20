55463010

Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said there are no COVID patients at the hospital and only a few patients being tested in the emergency room.

“I’m hoping it’s due to more people getting vaccinated and people protecting themselves,” Smith said. “It’s certainly wonderful news.”

Smith said the hospital is back to limited visitation from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no more than two visitors for each patient.

“We will re-visit that next month and hopefully be able to extend those hours,” Smith said.

Smith said Trinity Medical has received Pfizer booster shots, but administrators are still discussing when they can be given.

All U.S. adults who received a two-dose vaccine would be eligible for an additional shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine eight months from when they got their second one.

Smith said vaccination shots are still being given at the Trinity Medical clinic.

COVID-19 cases totaled 3,188 since the beginning of the pandemic in Concordia Parish, according to recent Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) numbers. Total parish deaths numbered 78. 

Across the river in Adams County, 4,584 COVID-19 cases and 119 virus-related deaths were recorded, according to Mississippi State Department of Health.

To the west, Catahoula Parish virus numbers stood at 1,775 and total deaths were 48, according to LDH.

Tensas continued to have lower COVID-19 cases compared to other neighboring parishes at 516 people contracting the virus and eight deaths.

Statewide, Louisiana recorded 753,532 COVID-19 cases with 14,388 deaths as of Oct. 20. Three hundred and ninety-nine virus patients were in hospitals with 61 of those were on ventilators.

According to LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 84 percent of cases, 80 percent of virus-related deaths and 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

