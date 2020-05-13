The Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) received reports of three new COVID-19 cases on May 8, upping the total to 62.
The most recent cases reported are:
79-year-old African American male, testing date, testing location and patient status unknown.
51-year-old Caucasian female tested at SouthStar Urgent Care on May 5. Patient on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
21-year-old Caucasian female tested at SouthStar Urgent Care on May 7. Patient on 14-day quarantine at her residence
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will move to Phase One under the White House COVID-19 guidance this Friday, May 15, which removes the Stay at Home order for Louisianans and allows additional businesses to open under strict occupancy, protection and social distancing guidelines.
High risk individuals should continue to stay at home, except for essential activities, like getting food or medical care.
New types of businesses that may open beginning on May 15, with 25 percent occupancy limits, sanitation guidelines and spacing for physical distancing include:
Gyms and fitness centers.
Barber shops and hair and nail salons.
Casinos and Video Poker.
Theaters.
Racetracks (not open to spectators).
Museums, zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits).
Bars and breweries with LDH food permits.
The following businesses remain closed: massage establishments and spas, tattoo parlors, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, arcades, fairs, bars and breweries without LDH food permits, pool halls, contact sports, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, adult entertainment venues, and other similar businesses.
