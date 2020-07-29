Concordia has received verified reports of six new Covid-19 cases since July 26, according the parish’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Director Tim Vanier.
This makes a total of 257 reported cases for Concordia Parish
Previously, over five-day period last week – July 22-26 -- 43 new cases had been reported.
Through July 26, cases include 174 African American, 70 Caucasian and 12 Hispanic.
Included in the tally are 154 female and 103 male.
There are 97 active cases and 149 inactive cases.
Eleven deaths have been reported.
