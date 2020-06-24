Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness OHSEP said Tuesday three new COVID-19 cases have been verified, making a total of 114 cases for Concordia Parish.
Local OHSEP Director Tim Vanier said the Concordia OHSEP office in connection with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard is sponsoring testing at the Monterey High from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 25 and at the Old Concordia Parish Library in Clayton on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
He said the test sites are opened to anyone with a valid identification and 18 years old or older. The testing is pain free and you can remain in your vehicle.
Newly reported cases of Covid locally were as follows:
18-year-old African American female. Patient status is unknown currently.
34-year-old African American female, tested on June 18 at SouthStar Urgent Care, currently on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
26-year-old African America female, tested June 15 at South Star Urgent Care, currently on 14-day quarantine.
Overall, cases include 92 African American, 20 Caucasian and two Hispanic.
Females cases total 73 and male cases number 41.
Of the total, 44 are active cases and 64 inactive.
Six patients have died.
