Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said today (Sept. 22) that there are four COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital, but a number of people continue to be tested for the virus at the Trinity Medical Emergency Room.
“But I do believe the numbers are declining,” Smith said. “And we don’t have any staff members out right now.”
Smith said COVID-19 booster shots for the general public will be available when approved at Trinity Medical.
All U.S. adults who received a two-dose vaccine would be eligible for an additional shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine eight months from when they got their second one.
Smith said the FDA is meeting this week to further discuss booster shots.
The booster shot was endorsed unanimously for the elderly and immunocompromised.
“We can give the booster for such patients with a physician’s order,” Smith said. “As soon as more information on the booster shot rolls out, we will let people know.”
Smith said Trinity Medical is still performing Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 Infusions every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
She said COVID-19 vaccination shots are being given at the Trinity Medical Clinic by appointment. Call 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.
