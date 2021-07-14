Concordia Office of Homeland Security Director Tim Vanier said this week that the positivity rate for Covid-19 has increased 295 percent statewide during the last two weeks.
He said the new strain of virus that is rapidly spreading – the Delta Variant -- is “bad stuff” and is now the dominant strain in the U.S., citing data from Center of Disease Control.
“We could see some new type of outbreak in the fall that could require a return to masks and social distancing,” he said.
Vanier offered the following information on the Delta variant:
-- Two to three weeks ago, the Delta variant represented only 20 percent of U.S. cases but now represents an estimated 55 percent of the cases.
-- Those who have been vaccinated can be infected by the Delta strain, “but the vaccination makes the amount of virus in the body so low it greatly minimizes the risk of the infection and the risk of transmitting the infection because the amount of the virus is so low in the body.”
-- Majority of the Delta spikes in the U.S. are in locations where vaccination rates are low.
-- Concordia Parish residents with at least one dose total 5,460 persons (27.27%).
-- Concordia residents fully vaccinated total 4,930 (24.62%)
There are approximately 20,000 residents in Concordia.
He said it is unknown just how many Delta strain cases there are in Concordia Parish “due to lack of data and lack of testing for the specific variant.”
He said testing in the parish is most commonly rapid testing which only tests for Covid-19 positivity, not a particular variant of the virus.
