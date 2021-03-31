The Covid-19 vaccine is available every Tuesday at the Concordia Parish Health Unit, 905 Mickey Gilley Ave., in Ferriday.
There is no cost.
The time for vaccines is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Call 318-757-8632 to make an appointment.
The health unit notes that the schedule and days subject to vaccine availability.
