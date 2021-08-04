Given the low vaccination rates in Central Louisiana, the rising case rates and the recommendations for post-exposure testing, the Office of Public Health is providing COVID vaccination and testing Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at all locations, according to Dr. David J. Holcombe, Regional Administrator/Medical Director for Region 6.
There is no pre-registration or out-of-pocket expenses for either vaccination or testing.
All sites provide all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).
On-site PCR testing is available as well as BINAX testing.
There is a health unit in every parish:
Avoyelles Parish Health Unit (657 Government Street, Marksville, LA 71351)
Catahoula Parish Health Unit (200 Third Street, Jonesville, LA 71343).
Concordia Parish Health Unit (905 Mickey Gilley Avenue, Ferriday, LA 71334).
Grant Parish Health Unit (340-A Webb Smith Drive, Colfax, LA 71417).
LaSalle Parish Health Unit (1673 N. 2ndStreet, Jena, LA 71343).
Rapides Parish health Unit (5604-A Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303).
Vernon Parish Health Unit (406 Fretitta Boulevard, Leesville, LA 71446).
Winn Parish Health Unit (301 West Main Street, Suite 1010, Winnfield, LA 71483).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.